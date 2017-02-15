High school roundup: Nation Ford girls rally for playoff win at Gaffney

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Nation Ford 42, Gaffney 40: The Nation Ford Falcons rallied in the fourth quarter and edged the Gaffney Indians 42-40 in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs at Gaffney Tuesday night.
Gaffney led 32-30 heading into the final quarter, but Nation Ford outscored the Indians 12-8 to pick up the win.
With three minutes to play, Gaffney led 38-37. When Kelci Adams hit her second shot from behind the arc in the final period, Nation Ford led 40-38 with 1:02 to play. The Falcons hung on for the win.
Sam Tuipulotu led Nation Ford with 20 points as the Falcons improved to 17-6 on the year.
Nation Ford will take on the winner of the Wade Hampton-Easley game on Friday in the second round.
Nation Ford
9
11
10
12
-
42
Gaffney
11
12
9
8
-
40
Dorman 51, Fort Mill 41: The Dorman Cavaliers took a 29-18 lead at halftime and held off a Fort Mill comeback attempt in the second half for a 51-41 win in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Dorman.
Fort Mill rallied in the third quarter, and when it was over, the Yellow Jackets had cut the Dorman lead to 36-33. They were down by only one at 36-35 early in the fourth quarter.
Dorman regained the momentum, outscoring Fort Mill 8-1 for a 44-36 lead with just less than four minutes to play.
The loss ends Fort Mill’s season with a record of 13-12.
Fort Mill
9
9
15
8
-
41
Dorman
15
14
7
15
-
51
Clover 63, Byrnes 54: The Clover Blue Eagles defeated the Byrnes Rebels 63-54 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Clover.
Aylesha Wade and Marianna Ballard combined for 40 points to lead the Blue Eagles to the win.
Clover improved to 15-8. The Blue Eagles will play the winner of the contest between T. L. Hanna and Mauldin in the second round on Friday night.
Greenville 63, Lancaster 50: The Greenville Red Raiders pulled away in the final period and defeated the Lancaster Bruins 63-50 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Tuesday night in Greenville.
Lancaster ends it season with a record of 7-12.
Lancaster
8
8
20
14
-
50
Greenville
16
12
12
23
-
63
Indian Land 54, Mid-Carolina 38: The Indian Land Warriors defeated the Mid-Carolina Rebels 54-38 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Monday night at Indian Land.
Indian Land improved to 11-8 on the season. The Warriors will face Emerald in Greenwood on Thursday night in the second round of action.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Clinton 80, Indian Land 70: The Clinton Red Devils took a 36-28 lead at halftime and defeated the Indian Land Warriors 80-70 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Tuesday night in Clinton.
Indian Land ends it season with record of 7-14.
Indian Land
10
18
13
29
-
70
Clinton
18
18
19
25
-
80
