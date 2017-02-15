Five new members heading into York County Sports Hall of Fame

It’s unclear if the Buffalo Bills will pay free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore this NFL offseason.
But Gilmore is still very much respected back home and in May he’ll join the York County Sports Hall of Fame as part of a five-man 2017 induction class.
Another active NFL player, Fort Mill High grad Vance Walker, is included in the group, as is Cookie Massey, a three-sport star at Northwestern High School that may be one of the city’s greatest all-around athletes. Two athletes from the western part of the county, York Comprehensive alums Taylor Cook - a golf standout - and Josh Davis, another NFL player, round out the 2017 class.
The 2017 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will be held May 16 at the Hood Center (375 S. Anderson Rd.) beginning at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony will recognize the five new inductees and tickets are $25 and go on sale in March. They can be purchased at the Rock Hill/York County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) located inside the Hood Center. Sponsorships are available by calling Todd Lumpkin at 803-517-2475.
The 2017 inductees:
Taylor Barett Cook - 4A state player of the year in golf at York Comprehensive High School before receiving a full scholarship at the University of South Carolina.
Josh Davis - three-sport athlete at York Comprehensive High School. Davis attended Marshall University and was a freshman All-American, before later playing in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, and Carolina Panthers.
Stephon Gilmore - played football and basketball at South Pointe High School, earning All-State honors and playing in the Shrine Bowl. Gilmore starred at the University of South Carolina and plays in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills. He made the Pro Bowl this season.
Cookie Massey - lettered in three sports at Northwestern High School, and later played football and baseball at the University of North Carolina. Massey was named All-ACC and All-American and still holds several UNC baseball home run records.
Vance Walker - Played football at Fort Mill High School, earning All-State and All-American honors. Walker attended Georgia Tech and made the All-ACC team his junior and senior years. He’s in his eighth NFL season and won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos two seasons ago.
