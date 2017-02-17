Chester can’t outlast Berea in 3 OT thriller

Berea finally stiff-armed Chester in the third overtime of their second round 3A boys’ basketball playoff game Friday night.
It was a sweaty and nervy affair throughout, but the visitors from Greenville survived the trip with an 84-82 win and advance to the third round.
“God, I’m tired. That’s a heck of a game,” said Berea coach Jeff Maness. “It’s a shame that you got two teams that work that hard and one’s got to lose.”
Sebastian Hopkins’ Cyclones won 11 consecutive games entering Friday night’s contest, having not lost in the 2017 calendar year. But the hosts fell short in a game that at times seemed like it would never end.
Chester (12-8) was at its best when the action resembled a drag race between two cars on an abandoned road. When Cyclone players stole the ball or tipped loose rebounds to themselves of their teammates, it was off to the races often with positive results, in the first quarter especially.
With Berea leading 12-10, Chester ripped off a 10-0 run to take its first lead of the game. Malik Williams hit a 3, before T.J. Hollis swished a triple and then finished at the rim after tapping a loose basketball ahead of the pack. Hollis then dropped in a floater to make it 20-12.
Berea (21-5) came back into the game by slowing the pace and making the Cyclones solve a halfcourt defensive puzzle. Berea’s zone defense forced Chester turnovers as the hosts made impatient or sloppy plays. The second half was tight and anxious, neither team leading by more than six points. Berea was in front headed to the fourth but trailed late when three Cyclone free throws gave Chester a 63-60 lead. But Raymond Williams hit an off-balance 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left.
“He’s a special player,” said Maness. “I can’t wait to get back and watch that on film. I don’t know if I even saw it.”
Raymond Williams 3 with 3.9 seconds left sends Berea and Chester to OT, tied at 63. Malik Williams layup was too strong at the buzzer pic.twitter.com/N8hd9ChPN8— Bret McCormick (@Bretjust1T) February 18, 2017
Chester led late in the first overtime before Berea big man Jaylan Gordon - all 6-foot-6, 270 pounds of him - scored on a reverse layup and the Cyclones couldn’t win the game before the clock expired. Chester again had a final shot in the second overtime but missed, before Berea took care of business from the foul line to win the game in the third extra period.
Turning point
Maybe there were a dozen turning points in Friday night’s hectic affair, but two were huge. Chester led by one in the second overtime after Leon Goldsborough’s free throw with 4.3 seconds left. But a Cyclone inexplicably fouled Berea’s Newa Hashim and he made 1-of-2 freebies to force a third OT. Chester then had the chance to extend a one-point lead late in the third extra period but missed both foul shots and Berea’s Damarcus Leamon followed a teammate’s missed shot for the winning points.
Critical
The Cyclones were 11-for-22 at the foul line, missing some critical ones in almost every stage of the game. Berea didn’t shoot a whole lot better, but attempted quite a few more - 24-for-36 - to offset the misses.
Star contributors
The two All-State players with the last name Williams lived up to their billing, Berea’s Raymond Williams scoring 32 - with 13 coming in the three overtimes - while Chester’s Malik Williams finished with 22, before fouling out in the second overtime.
“Obviously when 10’s off the floor that hurts them,” Maness said, nodding toward Malik Williams.
T.J. Hollis led Chester with 23, while Goldsborough produced a number of timely plays for the Cyclones and finished with 20.
@Malik11Williams follows own miss before first quarter horn; Chester 24, Berea 18 pic.twitter.com/wx1FV6o1mx— Bret McCormick (@Bretjust1T) February 18, 2017
On deck
Berea faces Clinton at home next Tuesday in the 3A third round.
Comments