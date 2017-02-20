High school notes: 37 local wrestlers headed to state tournament

A slew of local high school wrestlers clinched spots in this weekend’s individual wrestling state championship last Saturday.
Rock Hill’s Jared Blake, Coleman Hoffman and Noah Reynolds won 5A Upper State championships, as did Fort Mill’s A.J. Leitten and Jake Hart. South Pointe also had a pair of Upper State champs at the 4A meet, Rodrick Whitlock and Nathan Stroud both the last standing in their weight classes.
Wrestlers that finished in the top-four in their weight class advanced to the state tournament. Brackets are already set for this weekend’s action. Here are the local wrestlers that will chase state titles:
5A
Upper State champions
132 - Jared Blake, Rock Hill; 138 - A.J. Leitten, Fort Mill; 145 - Jake Hart, Fort Mill; 152 - Coleman Hoffman, Rock Hill ; 170 - Noah Reynolds, Rock Hill.
Second place
120 - Luke Brown, Clover; 126 - Brody Claassen, Fort Mill.
Third place
106 - Jose Mora, Rock Hill; 132 - Nick Greek, Fort Mill; 138 - Ryan Jones, Clover; 160 - Mison Mickle, Northwestern; 182 - Jake Gravely, Nation Ford; 195 - Wade Brock, Fort Mill; 220 - Jerry Howard, Northwestern.
Fourth place
113 - Jacob Sturgeon, Fort Mill; 120 - Justin Beck, Rock Hill; 126 - Bailey Wilkins, Rock Hill; 152 - Andrew Dorrill, Clover.
4A
Upper state champions
145 - Rodrick Whitlock, South Pointe; 152 - Nathan Stroud, South Pointe.
Second place
113 - Tanner Culbertson, York; 126 - Joseph Blackman, South Pointe; 138 - Morgan Belk, South Pointe; 285 - Dalton Zurick, York.
Third place
106 - Dayian Heard, York; 132 - Jaren Myrup, York.
Fourth place
160 - Isaac Ekanem, South Pointe; 182 - Cody Cathey, South Pointe.
3A
Upper state champions
N/A
Second place
126 - Chad Milasauskas, Indian Land; 145 - Kyle Daley, Indian Land; 170 - Ty Simpson, Chester; 285 - Xi Simpson, Chester.
Third place
106 - Austin Ross, Indian Land; 152 - Wesley Johnson, Indian Land; 195 - Jeriel McClurkin, Chester.
Fourth place
160 - Chauldray Evans, Chester; 195 - Erick Neil, Indian Land.
Region 4-5A boys’ All-Region basketball team released
With the last of the Region 4-5A boys’ basketball teams eliminated from the playoffs over the weekend, the league’s All-Region team was made public on Monday.
Player of the year: Zeb Graham, Nation Ford
Newcomer of the year: Malik Bryant, Nation Ford
Coach of the year: Dwayne Hartsoe, Fort Mill
Zeb Graham, Nation Ford; Ryan DeLuca, Fort Mill; Aaron Milner, Clover; Myliek Durham, Northwestern; Quise Robbins, Clover; Lance Crayton, Rock Hill; Malik Bryant, Nation Ford; Khydarius Smith, Nation Ford; Keaton Griffin, Fort Mill; Zay Martin, Northwestern; Dre Starr, Clover; Myles Byers, Rock Hill; Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; Ali Shockley, Northwestern; C.J. McClure, Rock Hill.
