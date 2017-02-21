Lewisville survives foul-filled contest, advances to 1A Upper State final

It may take a while for anyone present at Tuesday night’s 1A boys’ basketball third round playoff game between Lewisville and Williston-Elko to get the shrill tweet of a referee’s whistle out of their ears.
The two teams combined for 56 fouls and 63 foul shots, but it was Lewisville that marched on to Saturday’s Upper State championship game with a 76-70 win.
“We just continued to play our brand basketball, but simmer it down a bit and pick and choose our moments to match their intensity,” said Lions coach Michael McCray.
The game was played at York Prep Academy in a Dutch oven environment. The persistent whistles put the players, coaches and crowd on edge, and the tight contest only heightened the intensity.
“I like my job, that’s all I’m gonna say on that,” said Williston-Elko coach Jeremy Lehman, when asked about the impact of the officiating on the game. “The kids left it all out on the floor.”
Lewisville looked completely out of sorts in a ragged first quarter. The Lions turned the ball over on offense and canceled out considerable defensive hustle with fouls. Williston-Elko led 21-6, with seven of their points coming from the foul line.
Both teams were in the bonus before the first quarter ended and into the double free throw bonus early in the second. That chopped up the action, but also eventually helped Lewisville climb back into the game. The Lions finally got a few shots to fall which enabled them to set up their press, and suddenly it was Williston-Elko’s turn to nearly fall apart. Trey Keels and Mike Hill were integral in a 12-1 run that closed the gap, Keels scoring an and-one in the paint that sent the crowd into hysterics before hauling in a rebound and launching a full-court pass to Hill for a slam.
Williston-Elko started the second half nearly as well as it did the first, building a 49-39 lead. But Lewisville again answered, this time an 11-1 burst tying the game and the third quarter ended with a 51-all tie, but the momentum squarely in the Lions’ favor. They won the first few minutes of the final period, out-scoring the Blue Devils 18-9 and held on late to keep their season alive.
Turning point
Lewisville out-scored the visitors 70-49 after the dismal first quarter. The turning point was the 12-1 run before the half that hacked into the Devils’ lead, changed the tenor of the Lions’ halftime chat and putMcCray’s team in position to make its decisive fourth quarter run.
“It was a tremendous run,” McCray said.
Critical
The close attention of the referees didn’t suit Lewisville’s style, but McCray’s team adjusted enough to avoid widespread foul trouble. The Lions weren’t great from the foul line but hit enough late to stave off a final Williston-Elko charge.
Star contributors
Did McCray expect ninth grade guard Demetric Hardin to finish with 20 points in a huge game?
“No,” said McCray. “I expected 30 actually. He’s a super freshman, just as composed as any senior we have on our team. Great job by the young freshman.”
Keels and Hill were also big, combining for 30 points before Keels fouled out. Keyshawn Toney had a monster game for Williston-Elko, scoring half of his team’s 70 points.
On deck
Lewisville faces Calhoun Falls, which beat Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Tuesday night, in the Upper State championship game on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. Tip-off is 12:30 p.m.
Box score
Lewisville 76, Williston-Elko 70
Individual scoring: Lewisville - Mike Hill 12; Mikail Fourney 6; Trey Keels 18; D’metrius Edwards 3; Demetric Hardin 20; Quentin Sanders 8; Drew Colvin 2; Jadakiss Talford 7. Williston-Elko - Demarkis Doe 2; Tyshawn Allen ENTER; Meddikkis Priester 2; Keyshawn Toney 35; Desmond Murray ENTER; ENTER.
3-point shooting: Lewisville 4 (Hardin 2, Talford, Sanders); Williston-Elko ENTER
Team fouls: Lewisville 28; Williston-Elko 28
Foul-shooting: Lewisville 14-27; Williston-Elko 29-36
Fouled out: Lewisville 1 (Keels); Williston-Elko
Records: Lewisville 18-6; Williston-Elko 19-4.
Comments