High school sports notes: Rock Hill hosting track and field meet in Y.C. Winborn’s honor

Rock Hill High School is hosting the first Y.C. Winborn Preseason Invitational track and field meet on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.
The event will showcase track and field athletes from across the Carolinas and will honor the late Rock Hill track and field coach Y.C. Winborn, his family and former athletes. A ceremony will be held in his honor at 9:45 a.m., before the meet kicks off. Tickets cost $5.
Several Chester athletes make All-Region 4-3A
Chester’s Malik Williams was named Region 4-3A boys’ basketball player of the year for the second year in a row. Teammates Quay Hardin and T.J. Hollis joined him on the All-Region 4-3A team. Kadijah Woods made the girls’ All-Region team.
Xi Simpson was named Region 4-3A wrestler of the year. Fellow Cyclone grapplers Ty Simpson, Javy Gonzales, Chauldray Evans, Jeriel McClurkin and Antwan Patton also made All-Region.
Leitten among several locals picked for North-South all-star wrestling
The 5A/2A/1A North squad included Rock Hill’s Jared Blake and Fort Mill’s Jordan Markowski and A.J. Leitten, who may be the most accomplished wrestler picked for the event. Leitten, an N.C. State wrestling signee, is one of two wrestlers picked for the all-star match, along with Beaufort’s Tramone Jenkins, that can win his third straight state wrestling title this weekend.
South Pointe’s Rodrick Whitlock is one of a small group of all-stars that can win their second championship on Saturday. He was picked for the 4A/3A North squad, along with Chester heavyweight Xi Simpson.
