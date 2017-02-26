Lewisville tops Calhoun Falls, moves on to 1A boys’ basketball state championship

The Lewisville Lions play about twice as many players as Calhoun Falls Charter, and at times Saturday it looked like they had twice as many players on the court as the Blue Flashes. They used their depth to come at their opponent in waves, got them in foul trouble, and held them without a meaningful shot from the field in the second half.
“We continued to rotate bodies in just to wear them down,” Lewisville coach Michael McCray said. “I trust those guys. My second group probably could start at another school. The sole purpose was to wear them down.”
Mission accomplished. The result was a thorough 71-48 rout at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville that sends the Lions and McCray to a matchup with his alma mater Hemingway Friday in the Class 1A state championship.
“That’s the school I graduated from,” McCray said. “Their coach was my assistant here three years ago, and I coached about seven of their boys in AAU ball so I know all about them.”
Calhoun Falls Charter actually led 8-2 early, with Javarzia Belton scoring four early points. Lewisville battled back to tie it at 11 on a three-pointer from Mike Hill, and the first quarter ended in an 18-18 stalemate.
Turning point
The game was tied at 27 with under four minutes to play in the first half when Mikial Fourney scored and converted the three-point play at the 3:33 mark to put Lewisville up. The Lions would add five more to an eight-point run that put them up 35-27 just about one minute of game action later. They would lead 36-32 at the half but then come out and score 12 of the first 13 points of the second half, including another 8-0 spurt. When Trey Keels drew a charge on Lewis Turman, the third foul on the Blue Flashes’ leader, and then converted a left-handed banker and the ensuing free throw on the other end, Lewisville led 48-33 at the 4:06 mark of the third period. The 6-foot-8 center Belton fouled out with only seven points with 1:03 left in the third and the score 51-37, and Turman followed him to the bench with 6:02 to play.
“Our game plan was to eliminate either number three (Turman) or number one (Belton),” McCray said. “That was their team nucleus. Their entire offense ran through those guys.”
Critical
Despite his height advantage, Belton was never really a factor in the game. Besides his own foul troubles, he was 3-for-8 from the free throw line, and only made two shots from the field.
The Lions’ press really rattled the Blue Flashes in the second and third periods, as Lewisville deflected and got their hands on a lot of loose balls.
“I’m not surprised,” McCray said. “Because that’s what we pride ourselves on. Day in and day out, holding the opposing teams to minimal points a quarter.”
They were quicker to the ball and to the spot, as in drawing numerous charges on wild drives to the basket. Calhoun Falls Charter did not make a field goal in the second half until under two minutes remained, both benches were emptied, and they trailed 66-43. The Lions were remarkably consistent in their scoring with 18 points each in the first, second, and fourth quarters, and 17 in the third.
Star contributors
Hill led the charge and had 12 of his game-high 14 in the first half for Lewisville.
“He’s just one of those kids that gets it done in every sport that he plays,” McCray said. “Mike Hill is Mike Hill.”
Fourney had 13 and several key third-period buckets. Keels had ten and drew numerous fouls inside. Turman led the Blue Flashes with 13.
On deck
The Lions will play the Hemingway Tigers at 5:30 Friday in Columbia for the 1A state title. The Blue Flashes’ season ends at 19-4.
Lewisville 71, Calhoun Falls Charter 48
Lew
18
18
17
18
-
71
CFC
18
14
5
11
-
48
Individual scoring: Lew - Mike Hill 14, Mikial Fourney 13, Jadakiss Talford 10, Trey Keels 10, Jaye Lowery 3, Maurice Grant 5, Demetric Hardin 4, D’Metrius Edwards 6, Zach Weir 3, Quentin Sanders 2, Braxton Elms 1. CFC - Lewis Turman 13, Javarzia Belton 7, Trev Turman 3, Ti’Andre Simmons 1, Ricardo Bryant 7, Armani Cade 4, Alex McMinn 2, Jamal Turman 7, Jordan Campbell 4. Three-pointers: Lew - 2 (Hill, Lowery). CFC - 1 (T. Turman). Team fouls: Lew - 24, CFC - 28. Fouled out: Belton, Cade, L. Turman (CFC). Records - Lewisville: 19-6; Calhoun Falls Charter: 19-4.
Comments