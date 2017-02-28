After first big bite of success, Fort Mill softball ready for more

0:57 Video: Lewisville survives Williston-Elko, referees to advance to 1A Upper State boys' basketball championship Pause

1:25 Check out gorgeous views from some of York County's best patio bars

2:28 VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

0:39 Video: Keon Johnson talks about Winthrop's reaction to winning Big South championship

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:08 Community supports Old Pointe Elementary student fighting rare condition

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window