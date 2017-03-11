High school roundup: Northwestern baseball blanks South Pointe

BASEBALL
Northwestern 2, South Pointe 0
For the second straight night, the Northwestern Trojans got a dominant pitching performance from their starter, and they got just enough offense Thursday night to defeat the rival South Pointe Stallions 2-0 at South Pointe.
The Trojans are the top-ranked 5A team in the state, while the Stallions came in at No. 9 in 4A. Wednesday night against Spartanburg, John Gilreath pitched a no-hitter in a 13-0 Northwestern win. This time it was Furman commit Rob Hughes who faced one over the minimum amount of batters and struck out 13.
“This was his best so far and he’s still got room to improve,” Northwestern coach Mitch Walters said of Hughes’ performance. “They (pitching staff) have potential and that’s what everything is on, potential. This is the most arms we’ve ever had.”
In the bottom of the sixth, South Pointe’s Dez Good hit a slow bouncer towards third base. Third baseman Will Hagood charged it but could not come up with it cleanly, and that was the only base-runner for the Stallions all night.
The Trojans scored in the first without hitting the ball out of the infield. Leadoff hitter Jordan Starkes reached on a squibber up the first base line. Coby Boan bunted him to second and Will Gardiner hit a chopper to first. The throw home was in the dirt and Starkes scored. Northwestern got its second run in the fifth when Davis Goodyear led off with a double to right. Brandan Ashley ran for him and scored with two outs when Tyler Morgan grounded to third and the throw busted the webbing in the first baseman’s mitt.
Ty Good, a sophomore transfer from Chester, pitched well for the Stallions. He struck out two, walked none, and allowed one earned run.
“Ty is good now, no pun intended, but he’s going to be great,” South Pointe coach Joel Taylor said. “But they’re ranked No. 1 for a reason and they’ve got a great pitching staff. As long as you play good, solid baseball and somebody beats you, you tip your cap to them.”
- Steven Bowers
Northwestern
100
010
0
-
2
3
0
South Pointe
000
000
0
-
0
1
2
WP - Rob Hughes. LP - Ty Good. 2B - Davis Goodyear (NW).
Leading hitters: Northwestern - Jordan Starkes 1-3, Davis Goodyear 1-3, 2B, Will Hagood 1-1.
Records: Northwestern 5-1, South Pointe 4-2.
Lewisville 4, Great Falls 1: Lewisville made the most of four hits and defeated Great Falls 4-1 in a Region 3-A contest at Richburg Friday night. Drew Colvin pitched a complete game to pick up the win. He allowed only three hits, struck out 11, and walked only one. Lewisville (5-0, 1-0) put the game away with three runs in the sixth. Alex Reed, Russell Noland and Trey Keels all had singles in the inning. The big hit in the rally was a run-scoring triple by Andrew Culp.
GF
100
000
0
-
1
3
3
Lewisville
000
013
x
-
4
4
2
Chester 17, Columbia 1: Chester (3-4, 1-0) routed Columbia 17-1 in a Region 4-3A contest at Columbia
SOFTBALL
Lewisville 13, Great Falls 0: Lewisville pounded out 11 hits and defeated Great Falls 13-0 in a Region 3-A contest at Richburg Friday night. Chloe Thomas pitched a complete game no-hitter to get the victory. She struck out nine and walked none. Thomas led the Lewisville (3-0, 1-0) offense with three hits. Emily Morton and Tori Ernandez added two hits each to the winning cause. Lewisville is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the region.
Great Falls
000
00
-
0
0
0
Lewisville
722
2x
-
13
11
1
WP -Thomas. LP - Hopper. 2B - Amber Bass (L). 3B - Abby Thomas (L). Leading hitters: Lewisville - Chloe Thomas 3-4, 1 RBI, Emily Morton 2-2, 1 RBI, Abby Thomas 1-1, 2 RBI, Stacie Rollins 1-2, 1 RBI, Tori Ernandez 2-3, 2 RBI, Amber Bass 1-1, 1 RBI, Payton Wishert 1-2.
South Pointe 12, Rock Hill 6: South Pointe collected 12 hits and topped Rock Hill 12-6 in a non-region game Thursday night at Rock Hill. Kam Culp picked up the win for South Pointe. She led the charge on offense with three hits.
SP
310
302
3
-
12
12
0
RH
201
012
0
-
6
9
0
Leading hitters: South Pointe - Culp 3-3, 4 runs scored, Houston 3-3, 3 runs scored, Howze 2-3, HR; Rock Hill - Ayers 2-4, 2 runs, Love 2-4, 2 runs.
Fort Mill 10, Lugoff-Elgin 2: Fort Mill toppled Lugoff-Elgin 10-2 in a non-region game at Lugoff-Elgin Thursday night. Fort Mill (2-0) scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Chester 17, Columbia 0: Chester (1-3, 1-0) routed Columbia 17-0 in a Region 4-3A game at Columbia Thursday night.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Indian Land 8, Forest Hills 0: Second-ranked Indian Land scored four goals in each half and routed Forest Hills 8-0 in a non-region match Thursday night at Indian Land. Summer Bishop led Indian Land with two goals. Reagan Hunter, Kailee Erwin, Carleigh Werner, Kelsey Long, Shelby Rynberg, and Heather Stroup added one goal each to the victory. Emma Thompson was in the net for Indian Land (3-3-1). She recorded the shutout and had two saves.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Fort Mill 7, Clover 5: Fort Mill (4-5, 2-1) defeated Clover 7-5 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Thursday night. Clover is 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the region.
Nation Ford 13, A.C. Flora 12: Nation Ford edged A.C. Flora 13-12 in a non-region match at A.C. Flora Thursday night.
BOYS’ GOLF
Lancaster 150, Rock Hill 162, Northwestern 174: Lancaster won a non-region tri-match against Rock Hill and Northwestern Thursday afternoon at Waterford Golf Club in Rock Hill. Lancaster’s Trey Crenshaw fired a 34 to earn medalist honors.
Lancaster - Trey Crenshaw 34, Brady Hinkle 37, Mason Tucker 38, Nick Mangano 41. Rock Hill 162 - Zack Reuland 39, Nick Mayfield 40, Manning Sloop 42, Jackson Berry 41. Northwestern 174 - Payne Gettys 42, Wes Wilson 42, Corbet Warren 44, Thomas Gettys 46, Cameron Cassidy 46.
GIRLS’ TRACK
Clover 83, York 55: Clover defeated York 83-55 in a non-region match at York Thursday afternoon.
Individual Winners: 100M - Kia Pettus (C) 13.07; 200M - Imani Rivas (C) 26.80; 400M - Jolee Satterfield (C) 1:10.24; 800M - Victoria Burgess (Y) 2:48.98; 1600M - Naomi Ennis (C) 6:28.07; 3200M - Jesse DeFalco (C) 12:09.84; 100M Hurdles - Alasia Smith (Y) 19.71; 400M Hurdles - Ashanti Carothers (C) 1:26.13; 4x100M Relay - Clover 51.19; 4x400M Relay - Clover 4:59.20; 4x800M Relay - Clover 10:37.54; High Jump - Isis Simpson (Y) 4-4; Pole Vault - Sydney Lueth (Y) 8-4; Long Jump - Mikali Smith (Y) 13-6; Triple Jump - Nautica Chisolm (Y) 26-5; Shot Put - Joelle Keffer (C) 29-1.5; Discus - Nautica Hughes (C) 88-7.5.
BOYS’ TRACK
York 78, Clover 59: York bested Clover 78-59 in a non-region match at York Thursday afternoon.
100M - Paul Moore (Y) 11.41; 200M - Dee Pendergrass (Y) 22.97; 400M - James Westergard (C) 50.98; 800M - Chase Hill (C) 2:07.88; 1600M - Ben Clark (C) 4:59.12; 3200M - Ben Clark (C) 11:05.46; 110M Hurdles - Josh Streeter (C) 18.02; 400M Hurdles - Austin Johnson (C) 1:03.59; 4x100M Relay - York 42.88; 4x400M Relay - York 3:36.20; 4x800M Relay - Clover 9:02.68; High Jump - Ke’Trael Lytle (Y) 5-8; Pole Vault - Ben Watkins (Y) 10-6; Long Jump - Ke’Trael Lytle (Y) 23-3; Triple Jump - Ke’Trael Lytle (Y) 42-7; Shot Put - Danny Warren (Y) 44-9.5; Discus - Danny Warren (Y) 117-7.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Anderson picked for All-Star team: Rikoya Anderson, a 5’9” forward for the Rock Hill Bearcats, has been selected to participate in the 2017 South Carolina Hoops Festival Junior Showcase/All-Star Game in Columbia on Saturday.
Anderson was choosen from a pool of talented juniors throughout the state. She is a two-time All-State selection in SC 5A girls basketball, as well as being voted region player in both of the past two seasons. She averaged 17.6 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Lady Bearcats, who finished this past season 20-5.
The junior currently has a 3.44 GPA.
