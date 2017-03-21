High school roundup: Lewisville shuts out Lamar

SOFTBALL
Lewisville 10, Lamar 0: Lewisville pounded out thirteen hits and routed Lamar 10-0 in a Region 3A game called after five innings at Lamar Tuesday night.
Lewisville scored in every inning. A four-run outburst in the second frame gave them a quick 6-0 lead.
Codi Horne led Lewisville with three hits and two RBI. Alexis Odom added a double and a triple and drove in one run, while Amber Bass had two hits.
Chloe Thomas picked up the win with a no-hitter. She is now 6-0 on the year. She struck out ten and walked none. She helped her own cause with two hits and two RBI.
Lewisville is now 7-0 overall and 2-0 in region play.
Lugoff-Elgin 6, Fort Mill 1: Lugoff-Elgin defeated Fort Mill 6-1 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Monday night.
Lugoff-Elgin used a five-run second inning to take a 6-0 lead. Lugoff-Elgin collected eight hits and made only one error. They took advantage of three Fort Mill errors in earning the win.
Bella Roy took the loss for Fort Mill. She struck out 16 and walked only two.
Fort Mill is 7-3 on the year.
BASEBALL
Northwestern 9, South Pointe 3: Northwestern took a 6-0 lead after three innings and defeated South Pointe 9-3 in a non-region game Monday night at Northwestern.
Northwestern is now 6-1 on the year, while South Pointe is 5-4.
Rock Hill 7, Nation Ford 0: Rock Hill took a 4-0 lead after two innings and toppled Nation Ford 7-0 in a Region 4-5A contest Monday night at Rock Hill.
Rock Hill collected nine hits and played errorless ball, while Nation Ford managed only four hits and committed three errors.
Rock Hill is 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the region. Nation Ford is 3-2 overall and 2-1 in region play.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fort Mill 4, Northwestern 0: Fort Mill topped Northwestern 4-0 in a weathered-shortened Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Tuesday night.
Fort Mill is 9-3 overall and 1-0 in the region.
