Northwestern edges Fort Mill in two-day game

Following a 22 and a half-hour halftime Northwestern nosed past Fort Mill 1-0 in boys’ soccer Wednesday evening.
The game started Tuesday night but was postponed 80 seconds before halftime because of treacherous-looking weather. Both sides struggled to get going for the second 40 minutes a day later in weather 20 degrees cooler, but a flash of skill by Gage Ellis set up the Trojans’ winner, vital in a tough-looking Region 4-5A.
“It’s like a first round playoff game every single region game,” said Northwestern coach Dom Wren. “The talent and the commitment from all the guys, all the teams is fantastic. So to get this region win today, we’re 1-1 now, is huge.”
Lightning bolts in the distant sky were far more frequent than scoring chances in the first half on Tuesday night.
Fort Mill keeper Gavin McGraw flew off his line to fist away a teasing free kick from Northwestern midfielder Carlos Gomez 15 minutes into the match. But the Yellow Jackets played a high defensive line, which compressed the action and forced the Trojans (5-6, 1-1 Region 4-5A) into a number of long balls that McGraw easily scooped up.
Fort Mill (3-3-1, 0-1) wasn’t much better offensively, but Andrew Bare did release teammate Misael Garcia down the right channel and he fizzed a ball across the box, only for Zain Kazmi to fire first-time into the side netting, the best chance of the first half with 10 minutes left.
With less than 2 minutes remaining in the first Northwestern’s lightning detection system sounded and the match was postponed after a 10-minute wait.
Turning point
Five minutes into the second day’s second half, Ellis got the ball on the left of the penalty area and turned a pair of over-committed Fort Mill defenders. He closed in on McGraw and poked the ball across the goal mouth with the outside of his foot, where Carson Guest arrived to prod it home for the game’s only goal.
“We stabbed three different times in 1v1 and we didn’t have any cover,” said Fort Mill coach Sean Fielden. “Just three or four different problems.”
Critical
Northwestern has the only grass surface in the five-team Region 4-5A and Fort Mill left more than a few passes short of their target. And without a second 40 minutes to play Wednesday, the Yellow Jackets waited until too late to crank up the pressure on the Trojans, who survived a late onslaught from the visitors thanks in part to senior keeper Davis Hooten.
“Northwestern had the same situation,” said Fielden. “They dealt with it better than us.”
Star contributors
Ellis was more influential on Wednesday, using his long legs to pull off tricks and feint his way past defenders, especially on the decisive goal.
“He’s very smooth with the ball,” said Wren. “And when you’ve got kids that can hold the ball they relieve pressure and you give them the ball and you know it’s not coming straight back to the opposition. To be able to get him on the ball in that wide area and having him attack the goal and obviously getting the assist was reward for his hard work today.”
On deck
Fort Mill faces Clover Friday. Fielden pointed out that - due to changes in the schedule - four of the five teams in Region 4-5A lost their first region match.
“You might win the region 5-3 this year,” he said. “Going into that last week four teams might have a chance to win. Obviously, Friday is a more important game now. You don’t want to start 0-2 in this region.”
Northwestern doesn’t play competitively for nearly a week before taking on Andrew Jackson on March 27.
