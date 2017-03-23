Lewisville is going for its second boys' basketball state title in the last four years Friday against Hemingway down in Columbia. Coach Michael McCray and standout players Mikial Fourney and Mike Hill talked to The Herald about the game.
Fort Mill softball returns most of its talent from last year's 25-4 team, including pitcher Bella Roy and catcher Lauren Collie. The Herald tried to find out how well they know each other in this video.
The Herald's 2016 All-Area player of the year, South Pointe junior Derion Kendrick, committed to play college football at Clemson over the weekend. On National Signing Day 2017, 365 days before he signs with the Tigers, Kendrick talked about his decision to pick the national champs.
Hear what Northwestern football standout Jerry Howard and his mother Lakisha had to say following Jerry's Signing Day ceremony Wednesday with Georgia Tech. Their father and husband, Jerry Howard Sr., was killed in a Rock Hill shooting in December and a suspect has been charged in the death.
The Herald hosted its year-end Hawgs of the Week pizza party, naming two Hawgs of the Year in the process. The shindig recognized offensive linemen in The Herald's coverage area that won a Hawgs of the Week award during the 2016 high school football season.