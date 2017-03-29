High school roundup: Nation Ford beats region rival Northwestern in baseball

BASEBALL
Nation Ford 3, Northwestern 1
Nation Ford scored three runs in the second inning and made it stand up for a 3-1 win over Northwestern in a Region 4-5A game at Northwestern Wednesday.
Evan Lammers pitched a complete game to earn the win. He allowed six hits and struck out four. He helped himself at the plate with a pair of hits, including a double.
Rock Hill 2, Clover 1
Rock Hill came from behind and edged Clover 2-1 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Wednesday.
Clover led 1-0 after five frames, but Rock Hill scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to pick up the win and even the series at 1-1.
Indian Land 7, Chester 0
Indian Land defeated Chester 7-0 in a Region 4-3A game at Indian Land Tuesday.
Nolan Bolt tossed a complete game to earn the win. He allowed only three hits and struck out nine.
Chase Dougherty and Justin Cope had two hits each to lead Indian Land as they improved to 7-5 overall and 4-1 in the region.
SOFTBALL
Fort Mill 7, Nation Ford 0
Fort Mill pounded out 15 hits and toppled Nation Ford 7-0 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Tuesday.
Cassie McInerney led Fort Mill with three hits, including a double, and one RBI. Marissa McDermott, Payton Lemire, Sydney Adams, and Keri Nissen each had a pair of hits for Fort Mill.
Bella Roy pitched a one-hitter for the victory. She struck out 12.
Fort Mill is 11-3 overall and 3-1 in region play.
Indian Land 6, Chester 5
Indian Land edged Chester 6-5 in a Region 4-3A game at Indian Land Tuesday.
Malya Flynn stroked a run-scoring double in the bottom of the sixth to break a 5-5 tie and give Indian Land the win.
Gabbie Doyle and Savannah Bean had two hits each to lead Indian Land.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Indian Land 11, Chester 0
Sixth-ranked Indian Land raced to a 5-0 lead at halftime and defeated Chester 11-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Tuesday.
Reagan Hunter led Indian Land with three goals. Kelsey Long, Shelly Ryberg and Summer Bishop added two goals each , while Abby Myers scored one goal.
Emma Thompson worked in the net and recorded the shutout. She had one save.
Indian Land is 8-4-1 on the year.
Comenius 2, York Prep 1
Comenius edged York Prep 2-1 in a non-region match at York Prep Tuesday.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Fort Mill 4, Nation Ford 2
Singles
Fort Mill won three singles matches and one doubles match and toppled Nation Ford 4-2 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Tuesday.
No. 1 - Apoorva Mehta (FM) def. Alex Smith 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 - Zack Dodson (FM) def. Max Kell 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 - Thomas Welch (NF) def. Matt Sandford 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 - Riley Jordan (NF) def. Josh Hall 6-2, 6-2; No. 5 - Ian Weber (FM) def. Yens Hagen 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 2 - Trey Robertson/Charlie lynch (FM) def. Deep Patel/Shiv Patel 6-4, 6-4.
York 5, Richland Northeast 1
York won four singles matches and one doubles match and defeated Richland Northeast 5-1 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday.
York is 3-2 in the region.
Singles
No. 1 - Blake Williams (Y) def. Alex Winslow 6-2, 4-6, 11-9; No. 2 - Dylan Wyatt (Y) def. Andrew Chang 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 - Jackson Montgomery (Y) def. Nessim Flores 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 - Josh Acree (RNE) def. Noah Arnold 4-6, 6-2, 10-3; No. 5 - Daniel Good (Y) def. Garrett Ellis 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3).
Doubles
No. 2 - Jake Good/Juwan Barnett def. Jaden Adams/Jeremiah Poole 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS’ TRACK
South Pointe 102, Indian Land 59, Lewisville 11
South Pointe won a non-region tri-meet against Indian Land and Lewisville at South Pointe Tuesday.
Individual Results
100M - Haley Bishop (SP) 12.46; 200M - Haley Bishop (SP) 26.26; 400M - Riley Moore (SP) 1:03.49; 800M - Kaitlyn Rodman (IL) 2:31.32; 1600M - Kaitlyn Rodman (IL) 5:42.50; 3200M - Kaitlyn Rodman (IL) 12:28.04; 100M Hurdles - Jasmine Hicks (SP) 18.32; 400M Hurdles - Alexis Findley (SP) 1:11.87; 4x100M Relay - South Pointe 49.17; 4x400M Relay - South Pointe 4:22.51; 4x800M Relay - Indian Land 11:48.65; High Jump - Amber Boyd (SP) 4-10; Pole Vault - Abby Lujan (SP) 8-0; Long Jump - Quaneshia Craig (SP) 15-1.5; Triple Jump - Kierra Belton (SP) 32-1; Shot Put - Adisan Funke (SP) 33-1; Discus - Indongesit Ekanem (SP) 103-11.
BOYS’ TRACK
South Pointe 85, Indian Land 66, Lewisville 10
South Pointe won a non-region tri-meet against Indian Land and Lewisville Tuesday at South Pointe.
Individual Results
100M - Marlin Davis (IL) 11.03; 200M - Quinest Bishop (SP) 22.40; 400M - Malcolm Reed (IL) 52.11; 800 M - Connor Leyland (IL) 2:16.72; 1600M - Connor Leyland (IL) 4:58.85; 3200M - Connor Leyland (IL) 11:33.18; 110M Hurdles - Keenan Funderburk (SP) 17.44; 400M Hurdles - James McKinney (SP) 1:01.33; 4x100M Relay - South Pointe 43.37; 4x400M Relay - Indian Land 3:37.98; 4x800M Relay - Indian Land 9:22.33; Pole Vault - Garrett Reed (SP) 9-0; Long Jump - Aj Robinson (L) 21-5; Triple Jump - Aj Robinson (L) 41-5; Shot Put - Jalen Picket-Hicks (SP) 43-11; Discus - Chance Lopez-Coleman (SP) 111-4.
