News
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
News
All News
Local News
Local Traffic Cam
State News
Business
Education
NIE
Crime
More News
Andrew Dys
Nation/World
Politics/Government
Weird News
Databases
Special Sections
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times Sports
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Sports
All Sports
Panthers
College
Winthrop
High School
High School Football
Auto Racing
Politics
Politics
Elections
Obituaries
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
To the Contrary
James Werrell
Palmetto Opinion
Living
All Living
Community
Weddings
Engagements
Anniversaries
Births
Religion
Family
Home & Garden
Entertainment
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Books
Calendar
Movies
Music
Puzzles & Games
Contests & Events
Horoscopes
Legals
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Homes
Classifieds
Shopping
High School Sports
March 31, 2017 1:19 PM
Quiz: Which Martinez brother is it, Alex or Enzo?
Alex and Enzo Martinez celebrate a goal during the Charlotte Independence’s preseason. The team’s USL regular season begins Saturday, April 1.
Charlotte Independence
i
By Bret McCormick
bmccormick@heraldonline.com
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
High School Sports
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
0:28
Winthrop police searching for robbery suspects who struck pizza driver
Pause
4:47
Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment
1:53
Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
3:46
'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners
1:00
Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event
0:31
BMX, translated: Winthrop students, staff welcome international riders to Rock Hill
0:46
100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang
1:12
Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth
1:47
File video: Rock Hill's 'DJ Sir Nose' was a 'Picasso and a Michelangelo'
0:59
Driver accused in 2016 Chester triple fatal faces in court the families of those who died
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
8 days ago
Video: new format and rules lead to new high school baseball strategies in York County
1:25
8 days ago
Video: new format and rules lead to new high school baseball strategies in York County
0:55
9 days ago
Video: Northwestern soccer coach Dom Wren after Trojans beat Fort Mill over 2 days
1:53
22 days ago
Video: 8th graders sign letters of intent to Clover football
View more video
High School Sports
Quiz: Which Martinez brother is it, Alex or Enzo?
Ogle and Blue Eagles softball have everyone’s attention, again
Fort Mill girls edge Clover in penalty shootout
High school roundup: Nation Ford beats region rival Northwestern in baseball
Mike Patrick of Rock Hill finds way to excel in baseball -- despite hearing disability
Sports Videos
Comments