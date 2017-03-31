Comfort crucial to success for Rock Hill pro soccer trio

The Charlotte Independence USL pro soccer team expects much from Alex and Enzo Martinez and Henry Kalungi, its Rock Hill-connected trio, heading into the 2017 season.
Maybe the most is expected from Enzo Martinez, coming off an excellent 2016 campaign. The attacking midfielder scored nine goals and assisted five more last season, tied for the team lead in both categories. In his second full season playing for what’s essentially his hometown team, Martinez was a finalist for league MVP and made first team All-USL.
“Being so comfortable, it helps me so much,” he said. “You have different type of players that the second they feel comfort they’re not performing well. For me it’s different, the more comfort I feel, the more I produce. I think that’s something that’s helped me a lot.”
Kalungi, the Ugandan former Winthrop standout and rock in the middle of the Independence’s backline, was asked after Friday’s practice in Charlotte what helped Martinez play so well last season.
“You want me to be honest?” he asked, laughing. “I’ve known Enzo since the first time I came in American. Him and Alex are like my younger brothers, so I have known how hard they work, on and off the field. There is no doubt with their talent that Enzo now, and even Alex, that they’re some of the top players in the league. I’m glad to be back playing with them.”
We believe that we have good enough players to win the league.
Charlotte Independence midfielder Alex Martinez
Alex, who starred at Northwestern High School and with Discoveries Soccer Club with Enzo, wasn’t surprised by his older brother’s form last season either.
“For me, it’s never been a question is he good enough? Never once did I question that,” said Alex. “I think the biggest thing for him was the confidence. He came off coming from the Carolina RailHawks where toward the end he kind of fell off with the coach, to coming here, knowing that he had the confidence of not only just the coaching staff, but all the players.”
Alex Martinez is seeking the same groove his brother found last season. Alex slogged through an injury-hit 2016, returning later in the season after a traumatic ankle injury. He said on Friday that he felt 95 to 99 percent recuperated, “probably more 99. I tell myself ever since it happened, regardless if it’s bothering me a little bit, it’s just part of it. It’s my new ankle, a new me. But it’s just having a good mindset, the ankle’s good and I’m gonna be fine.”
When he said “new ankle” he wasn’t joking. Alex broke his fibula, dislocated his ankle and tore a couple of tendons. The new ankle is now home to seven screws and a rod, but the Independence midfield will be in good shape if he can join Enzo in firing on all cylinders.
“It just shows the type of person Alex is,” said Enzo. “He had an injury that took him six months to recover. I’m out two weeks and I’m going crazy. So staying healthy is key.”
The Martinezes and Kalungi will be at the forefront this season, not only as important contributors between the lines, but also as club ambassadors in South Carolina and in fostering jovial team atmosphere. The brothers were in the middle of the social action during Friday’s training session, joking in English and Spanish with their teammates. Enzo especially had a wise-crack for any teammate that misplayed a ball or whacked a long ball off the field. Alex said he leads more with his passion. Kalungi is the least talkative of the three while he’s playing but exudes calm.
More settled than at any point in their pro careers, all three said they thought the Independence could build on its playoff qualification last season.
“Whatever we did last year, as an individual, as a team, at the end of the day it doesn’t matter now. It’s all gone,” said Enzo. “We have a good team to do something special this year. All the responsibility lies on us now.”
