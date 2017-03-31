High school roundup: WCCS Indians roll to 9th win of season

BASEBALL
Westminster Catawba 15, Hickory Grove 8
Westminster Catawba defeated Hickory Grove 15-8 in a Metro Athletic Conference game in Rock Hill Friday.
Carson Rowland picked up the win for Westminster Catawba as the Indians improved to 9-1 on the season.
Rowland helped his own cause with three hits and a pair of RBI. Jake Early added two home runs and drove in five runs, while Saban Teague got a pair of hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs.
York 10, Lancaster 0
York routed Lancaster 10-0 in a Region 3-4A game at York Friday.
Indian Land 11, Elizabethton (Tenn.) 10 (9 innings)
Indian Land used a bases-loaded walk to Justin Jones to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to claim an 11-10 win over Elizabethton (Tenn.) in a non-region game at Indian Land Thursday.
Heading to the seventh frame, Indian Land led 6-5, but Elizabethton scored five times to take a 10-6 lead. Indian Land answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning to tie it 10 and send it into extra innings.
Cope, Chase Dougherty and Daniel Gueldner each had two hits to lead the Indian Land’s 10-hit attack.
Matt Murray earned the win for Indian Land. He got the final four outs with two being by strikeout.
Indian Land is 8-5 overall.
SOFTBALL
Fort Mill 6, Northwestern 3
Fort Mill scored four runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Northwestern 6-3 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Friday.
Fort Mill is 12-3 overall and 3-1 in the region. Northwestern is 4-11 overall and 0-4 in region play.
Clover 5, Nation Ford 4 (9 innings)
Clover scored in the bottom of the ninth and edged Nation Ford 5-4 in a Region 4-5A game at Clover Friday.
Clover is 7-2 overall and 4-0 in the region. Nation Ford is 2-5 overall and 1-2 in region play.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Rock Hill 2, Fort Mill 1 (2OT)
Rock Hill edged Fort Mill 2-1 in two overtimes in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Thursday.
Rock Hill led 1-0 at halftime, but Fort Mill tied it in the second half. Neither team scored in the first overtime, but Rock Hill tallied in the second extra period to pull out the win.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fort Mill 5, Rock Hill 0
Fort Mill topped Rock Hill 5-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Friday.
Fort Mill is 11-4-1 overall and 3-0 in region action.
South Pointe 5, Ridge View 0
South Pointe defeated Ridge View 5-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Ridge View Friday.
Camden 9, Chester 0
Camden established a 5-0 lead at halftime and toppled Chester 9-0 in a Region 4-3A match Thursday at Chester.
Chester is 2-6 overall and 2-2 in the region.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Fort Mill 12, Cox Mill 9
Fort Mill toppled Cox Mill 12-9 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Thursday.
Fort Mill is 4-7 on the year.
Clover 13, Nation Ford 9
Clover took a 7-3 lead at intermission and went on to beat Nation Ford 13-9 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Thursday.
Clover is 7-4 overall and 2-3 in the region. Nation Ford is 4-6 overall and 2-4 in region action.
