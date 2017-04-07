High school roundup: Fort Mill edges Northwestern in boys’ soccer

BOYS’ SOCCER
Fort Mill 1, Northwestern 0
Fort Mill edged Northwestern 1-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill on Friday.
Zain Kazmi scored the only goal of the match with nine minutes remaining to give Fort Mill the win.
York 3, South Pointe 0
York defeated South Pointe 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at York on Thursday.
Sean Walsh led York with two goals. Myles Prosser also scored.
York is 12-5 overall and 7-1 in the region, while South Pointe is 7-7-1 overall and 5-3 in region play.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
York Prep 4, Westminster Catawba 3
York Prep edged Westminster Catawba 4-3 in a non-conference match at Westminster Catawba on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Fort Mill 12, Rock Hill 2
Fort Mill took a 6-0 lead after four innings and defeated Rock Hill 12-2 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill on Thursday.
Fort Mill is 11-4 overall and 5-3 in region play.
Heathwood Hall 10, York Prep 0
Heathwood Hall topped York Preparatory Academy 10-0 in a non-conference game at Heathwood Hall on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Andrew Jackson 2, Fort Mill 1
Andrew Jackson scored twice in the bottom of the seventh and nipped Fort Mill 2-1 in a non-region game at Andrew Jackson on Thursday.
Marissa McDermott led Fort Mill with three hits, including a double. Fort Mill scored its only run in the top of the fourth and took that lead into the bottom of the seventh.
Bella Roy took the loss for Fort Mill. She pitched a complete game, allowing only five hits and striking out 11. Both of the runs she allowed were unearned.
GIRLS’ TRACK
South Pointe 78, York 35
South Pointe defeated York 78-35 in a Region 3-4A meet at South Pointe on Thursday.
Amber Boyd of South Pointe was first in the 100M, while teammate Haley Bishop was first in the 200M. Riley Moore of South Pointe won the 400M. Alexis Findley of South Pointe won both the 100M hurdles and 400M hurdles.
Lauren Childress of York won the 800M event, and teammate Victoria Burgress was first in both the 1600M and 3200M.
South Pointe won all four field events. Quaneshia Craig won both the long jump and the triple jump, and Adisan Funke claimed both the shot put and the discus.
South Pointe won the 4x100M Relay, the 4x400M Relay, and the 4x800M Relay.
BOYS’ TRACK
York 71, South Pointe 52
York topped South Pointe 71-52 in a Region 3-4A meet at South Pointe on Thursday.
Quinest Bishop of South Pointe won the 100M, while teammate Justin Pendergrass was first in the 200M. Colt Parker of York claimed the 400M. Keenan Funderburk of South Pointe won both the 110M hurdles and the 400M hurdles.
Ron Smarr of York won both the 1600M and 3200M races, while teammate Tyler Jackson claimed the 800M event.
Ke’Trael Lytle of York won the long jump and the triple jump, and teammate Danny Warren was first in the discus. South Pointe’s Jalen Pickett-Hicks was first in the shot put.
York won the 4x100M Relay and the 4x800M Relay, while South Pointe was first in the 4X400M Relay.
