2017 Wheels baseball tourney begins Wednesday

It’s Spring Break in Rock Hill, meaning it’s time for the annual Wheels Baseball Invitational tournament.
The 2017 version includes the three host schools, Northwestern, Rock Hill and South Pointe, as well as Chester, Indian Land, Fort Mill and Clover. Old rival Gaffney is also in the field, along with Christiansburg (Va.), Carolina Royals, Midland Valley and Faith Baptist (Ga.), which has won the tournament several times, as recently as last year.
The tournament format begins Wednesday with round robin pool play. The four teams in each group play each other, with the group winners and one wildcard team - the team that didn’t win its pool with the best remaining record that survives numerous tie-breaker scenarios - advancing to the semifinals Saturday at noon. The championship game is later that same day at Northwestern beginning at 4 p.m.
The South Pointe pool includes South Pointe, Clover, Indian Land and Christiansburg; the Rock Hill pool includes the Bearcats, Fort Mill, Faith Baptist and Carolina Royals; the Northwestern pool includes the host Trojans, Midland Valley, Chester and Gaffney.
Tickets for the tournament cost $5 per day or $15 for a four-day pass. Proceeds from the tournament - named in honor of Larry “Wheels” Hinson - are used to award a scholarship to one player from each of the three Rock Hill high schools.
2017 Wheels Baseball Invitational tournament schedule
Wednesday
At Northwestern
Chester vs. Gaffney, 4 p.m.
Northwestern vs. Chester, 7 p.m.
At Rock Hill
Carolina Royals vs. Fort Mill, 4 p.m.
Rock Hill vs. Faith Baptist, 7 p.m.
At South Pointe
Indian Land vs. Clover, 4 p.m.
Clover vs. South Pointe, 7 p.m.
Thursday
At Northwestern
Gaffney vs. Northwestern, 1 p.m.
Midland Valley vs. Northwestern, 4 p.m.
Chester vs. Midland Valley, 7 p.m.
At Rock Hill
Faith Baptist vs. Carolina Royals, 1 p.m.
Faith Baptist vs. Fort Mill, 4 p.m.
Fort Mill vs. Rock Hill, 7 p.m.
At South Pointe
Indian Land vs. Christiansburg, 1 p.m.
South Pointe vs. Indian Land, 4 p.m.
Christiansburg vs. Clover, 7 p.m.
Friday
At Northwestern
Midland Valley vs. Gaffney, 2 p.m.
Consolation game No. 1, 6 p.m.
At Rock Hill
Rock Hill vs. Carolina Royals, 2 p.m.
Consolation game No. 2, 6 p.m.
At South Pointe
South Pointe vs. Christiansburg, 2 p.m.
Consolation game No. 3, 6 p.m.
Saturday
At South Pointe
Semifinal No. 2, 12 p.m.
At Northwestern
Consolation game No. 4, 9 a.m.
Semifinal No. 1, 12 p.m.
Championship game, 4 p.m.
Comments