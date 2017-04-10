Video: ineligible Northwestern soccer player raises question regarding high school sports coaches
Northwestern had a boys' soccer player ruled ineligible recently, a situation that raises questions about the compatibility of high school sports coaches also being involved in coaching non-school sports teams.
Bret McCormickbmccormick@heraldonline.com
More Videos
1:50
Video: ineligible Northwestern soccer player raises question regarding high school sports coaches
0:50
Video: Fort Mill duo hope to add to town's NFL ranks
1:28
Video: Cesar Robles has turned around the Rock Hill High boys' soccer program
1:20
Video: Enzo Martinez talks about what he's learned from coaching with Discoveries Soccer Club
1:25
Video: new format and rules lead to new high school baseball strategies in York County
0:55
Video: Northwestern soccer coach Dom Wren after Trojans beat Fort Mill over 2 days
1:53
Video: 8th graders sign letters of intent to Clover football
1:11
Video: Northwestern's John Gilreath talks about throwing no-hitter
1:09
Video: Lewisville Lions prepare for 1A basketball state title game
2:05
Video: how well do Fort Mill softball pitcher and catcher Bella Roy and Lauren Collie know each other?
0:59
Video: Northwestern Trojans' Dom Wren discusses this weekend's Bryan Ostrower Soccer Showcase
0:57
Video: Lewisville survives Williston-Elko, referees to advance to 1A Upper State boys' basketball championship