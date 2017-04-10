Northwestern boys’ soccer player ruled ineligible, leading to forfeited wins and a fine

Northwestern boys’ soccer has forfeited four wins and paid a fine after being reported to the South Carolina High School League for an ineligible player.

The player in question transferred from Fort Mill to Northwestern before the school year began. He was ruled ineligible in late March because he was deemed to be a member of Trojans coach Dom Wren’s club soccer team prior to switching schools.

“It’s my belief that he was not recruited,” Wren said on Monday. “It’s my belief that no rules were broken but the High School League is the governing body, they have the final say and authority, so they’ve deemed him ineligible.”

The SCHSL’s Nessie Harris confirmed the ruling and that Northwestern was fined, though she wouldn’t say how much. Schools that play an ineligible player face fines ranging from $500 to $5,000, though this case would almost certainly draw a fine closer to $500 as opposed to the maximum amount.

Northwestern athletic director Lauren West didn’t respond to messages left via text, email or phone. Rock Hill schools are closed this week for Spring Break.

The rule Northwestern violated is on page 12 of the SCHSL bylaws, which can be found on the High School League’s web site.

Section 10 focuses on transfers and lists a number of situations in which a student-athlete transferring schools would be eligible to play school sports. It also notes that a student-athlete “would be ineligible in the sport for one calendar year if the student has participated on an outside team in which a coach or volunteer coach from the school to which the student is transferring coached or had input into the selection of the outside team.”

Harris confirmed she was provided with information stating that had happened with Wren and the ineligible student-athlete, though she didn’t say what information she received or where it came from.

Northwestern was reported to the SCHSL prior to the Cardinal Newman game on March 24, and ultimately forfeited all 11 games played prior to that, including four wins.

Wren said he was most disappointed for the player, who loses a year of his high school soccer career. The player will be eligible to play at Northwestern next season, according to the SCHSL bylaws.

Wren’s program had not previously been reported for eligibility violations in his 12 years coaching Trojans boys’ soccer.

“The rules that the High School League puts forth are very gray, you can interpret them in different ways,” Wren said. “Obviously we never want this to happen again, and it won’t. We’re gonna make sure we cross our T’s and dot our I’s and that it’s taken care of in that respect.”