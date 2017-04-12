Indian Land beats Clover to open Wheels tournament

Using small ball and some old-fashioned hustle, the Indian Land Warriors beat the Clover Blue Eagles 5-1 in the opening game of the 2017 Wheels Baseball Invitational at South Pointe High School.
The schools are two of seven local teams playing in the tournament, which also features games at Northwestern and Rock Hill. Fort Mill and Chester are in the tournament as well as the host schools.
Indian Land, 11-7 overall, led off the top of the second inning with Hunter Laney singling up the middle. Jay Hildreth moved Laney over to second with a single. James Mulvaney doubled in Hildreth and Reed Lilly, who reached on a fielders' choice, to plate the first two runs of the game for Indian Land.
Indian Land coach Joey Robinson said the Warriors’ schedule helps them to prepare for games against bigger schools such as Clover.
"We put together a pretty tough schedule," Robinson said. "We got a team that they feel like they can play with anyone and they belong on the field with any team."
Clover, 8-11 overall, didn't waste any time getting a run back as Hayden Milley hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the inning.
Blue Eagles starter Jake Hylinski lasted only two innings before being replaced by Bo Bodine on the mound in the third. Hylinski was taken out due to elbow soreness. Bodine pitched well in the third allowing just one base runner, a walk to Laney. Bodine struck out the side in the top of the fourth.
Clover’s Kyle Kalick singled in the fourth inning, but was forced out at second on a would-be double play, where an errant throw allowed Kaleb Strader to reach safely at first. Milley singled to left, but Indian Land starter Nolan Bolt worked out a jam without giving up a run.
In the bottom of the fifth with two outs, Clover got back-to-back singles from Steven Yarab and AJ Nicholas. Yarab reached third, but again Bolt would worked his way out of a jam to get the third out keeping the Blue Eagles from tying the game.
Turning point
Small ball helped get two more runs for Indian Land in the sixth inning as Lilly squeezed in Justin Jones, who was pinch running. On the same play, an errant throw to third trying to get Laney, who reached with a single earlier in the inning, sailed away scoring another Warriors run giving them a 4-1 lead.
Critical
Errors by Clover and smart base running by Indian Land helped the Warriors get runners in scoring position. The Warriors scored four of their five runs by getting hits with runners in scoring position.
"Execution was the biggest thing," said Clover coach Hank Woffard. "They (Indian Land) were geared up and were ready to play."
Star contributions
Milley's home run for Clover was a bright spot for the Blue Eagles. For Indian Land, Mulvaney hit a two-run double and Laney went 2-3 with a walk and a run scored. Bolt went six and two-thirds innings allowing seven hits, while striking out five and walking one.
Robinson said Bolt's arm carried the Warriors to the win.
"He is an outstanding competitor," he said. "He is his finest in those moments."
On deck
Indian Land will play Virginia-based Christiansburg at 1 p.m. Thursday at South Pointe before playing the Stallions at 4 p.m. Clover will play Christiansburg to close out Thursday's action at 7 p.m.
Box score
Indian Land 5, Clover 1
Indian Land 0;2;0; 0;0;2; 1;-5;7;2
Clover 0;1;0; 0;0;0; x;-1;7;1
Scoring Summary
Nolan Bolt, Zach Webb (7) and James Mulvaney (IL), Jake Hylinksi (2), Bo Bodine (6), Kevin Riley (7) and Kaleb Strader (C). 2B - James Mulvaney (IL), 3B - Chase Curtis (C), HR - Hayden Milley (C).
Leading hitters: Indian Land - Hunter Laney 2-3, James Mulvaney 1-3 double, 2 RBI. Clover - Chase Curtis 1-3 triple, Hayden Milley 2-3 HR, RBI.
