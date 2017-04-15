Bearcats take solid 14-2 win over Carolina Royals

The Rock Hill Bearcats went with a youth movement Friday afternoon in the Wheels Invitational, after losing their first two games of the week.
Coach Dell Corley had four sophomores, two freshmen and no seniors in his lineup against the Carolina Royals. The results were positive, as Rock Hill got a thorough 14-2 win and a lot of young players got valuable playing experience.
Sophomore Willie Lumpkin got his first varsity start on the mound and only gave up three hits and one walk in four innings, while striking out four. Jacob Thompson hit a two-run home run off of him in the fourth to account for the only runs he allowed. Several underclassmen had big days at the plate, and freshman Blake Sherrill led the way.
“Coach told us we were going to get our chance sometime,” Sherrill said. “I guess that day was today.”
He had a big two-out, two-RBI base hit to right field in the first inning to get Rock Hill on the board first and maybe take some pressure off the young guys getting their first start.
“I just came out thinking I was going to get a hit, and I swung at the first strike he threw,” said the tall freshman who may have been more nervous with a Herald reporter than in the game.
Sherrill also came in to relieve Lumpkin on the hill and held the Royals at bay until Brock Rodgers came on in the sixth to close things out.
“It was hot but I felt good,” Sherrill said.
Two other underclassmen came up big at the plate. Freshman Jordan Thurmond was 3-for-4, scored three times and had a run-scoring single in the sixth. Tenth-grader Cole Brakefield reached base safely all four at-bats and came all the way around to score three times.
There was still room for a couple upperclassmen to make an impact on the scoresheet. Junior Jackson Timmons had an RBI-double to left in the sixth and senior Davis Owens finished off the scoring, and the Bearcats’ fourth three-run inning, with a run-scoring base hit to center in the sixth. There was only one inning in which Rock Hill did not score a run.
The Bearcats took advantage of six Royal errors, at least six wild pitches, stole about that many bases, and had two batters hit by a pitch.
Back-to-back Bearcats, Brakefield and Thurmond, bunted for base hits in the second inning.
Rock Hill’s win made Faith Baptist, out of Florida, the winner of the pool tie-breaker with Fort Mill and put them into Saturday’s semifinals. They have won the tournament the last three years.
The Bearcats were scheduled to play the Chester Cyclones later in the evening to finish out the tournament. Next week, they have a three-game series with rival Northwestern.
Saturday's Wheels action
Both semifinals start at noon:
South Pointe vs. Fort Mill (at South Pointe)
Northwestern vs. Faith Baptist (at Northwestern)
Championship game at Northwestern, scheduled tentatively for 4 p.m.
