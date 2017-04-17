High school sports: Locals named to soccer all-star games and lacrosse playoffs begin Tuesday

High school soccer all-star rosters were released over the weekend and a number of locals will be involved this summer.
Adam Watkins (Clover), Michael Smith and Will Martin (Nation Ford) will represent South Carolina in the Clash of the Carolinas exhibition against North Carolina’s all-stars.
Angela Pantuosco (Clover) and Meredith Christopher (Fort Mill) will play in the girls’ version of the event. The games will be held July 7 and 8 in Raleigh.
Rock Hill coach Cesar Robles will lead the North boys in the North-South all-star game - set for June 23 and 24 at District Three Stadium in Rock Hill - and he’ll have multiple locals at his disposal. Brad Young and Blake Baker (Nation Ford), Zhenya Deller and George Mendez (Rock Hill), Tommy Purucker (Fort Mill) and Gavin Shepard (Clover) will play for the North squad against all-star selections from the southern half of the state.
Lancaster’s Ed Humphrey and Northwestern’s Jason Mouzon are coaching the North girls in the same all-star game. Their team will include Liz Price (Clover), Kimber Haley (Fort Mill) and CC Thompson (Indian Land).
Lacrosse playoffs commence Tuesday
The SCHSL lacrosse state playoffs begin Tuesday with several local schools in the bracket.
Sixteenth-seeded Nation Ford drew the task of facing top seed Dorman in the 5A boys' opener on Tuesday, while six-seed Clover and 11-seed Fort Mill face each other in the bottom half of the bracket.
The same three schools are involved in the 5A girls' tournament and all have first round home games. Fort Mill is the highest seeded at No. 4. The Yellow Jackets host No. 13 Boiling Springs, No. 7 Clover hosts 10th-seeded Woodmont and No. 8 Nation Ford welcomes No. 9 Carolina Forest from the coast.
