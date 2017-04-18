Clover advances over Fort Mill in 5A boys’ lacrosse playoffs

BOYS’ LACROSSE
Clover 11, Fort Mill 4: The Clover Blue Eagles exploded offensively in the second half to beat the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 11-4 in the first round of the Class 5A boys' lacrosse playoffs Tuesday night at Clover.
Fort Mill (7-8) beat Clover in both regular season meetings, winning 11-8 and 7-5, but the Blue Eagles (9-6) rode Griffin Bailey and Tanner Tolson in attack to beat the Yellow Jackets. Bailey scored four to lead all scorers, while Clover's defense held Fort Mill to a single goal in the second half.
"I didn't want anybody else but Fort Mill," said Clover coach Matthew Lindner.
The Blue Eagles, winners of seven in a row, will play the winner of Mauldin-Spartanburg in Thursday's second round.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Nation Ford 22, Carolina Forest 3: Nation Ford took a 13-2 lead at halftime and defeated Carolina Forest 22-3 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday at Nation Ford.
Nation Ford (6-7) will travel to top-ranked Wando on Thursday in the second round.
Fort Mill 22, Boiling Springs 4: Fort Mill led 15-2 at intermission en route to a 22-4 win over Boiling Springs in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday at Fort Mill.
Fort Mill (11-3) will host Spartanburg on Thursday in the second round.
BASEBALL
York Prep 5, Great Falls 4: York Preparatory Academy edged Great Falls 5-4 in a non-region game at Great Falls on Monday.
BOYS’ SOCCER
2 area teams in S.C. coaches polls: The South Carolina Soccer Coaches Association has announced the most recent polls, and two area teams are on the list.
Clover is ranked seventh Class 5A, while Indian Land is ninth in Class 3A.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
3 area teams in S.C. coaches polls: The South Carolina Soccer Coaches Association has announced the most recent polls, and three area teams are on the list.
Fort Mill is rated sixth in Class 5A, while Clover is ranked seventh in Class 5A. Indian Land is sixth in Class 3A.
Buford 5, York Prep 0: Buford toppled York Preparatory Academy 5-0 in a non-region match at Buford Monday.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Fort Mill 6, Rock Hill 0: Fort Mill won every match and defeated Rock Hill 6-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Tuesday.
Fort Mill is 8-2 on the season.
Singles
No. 1 - Apoorva Mehta (FM) def. Vic Villamor 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 - Zack Dodson (FM) def. Henry Sharp 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 - Matt Sandford (FM) def. Whit Strickland 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 - Josh Hall (FM) def. Christian Ellis 6-2, 6-3; No. 5 - Charlie Lynch (FM) def. Grafton Leach 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 2 - Ty Mullis/Wade Havnaer (FM) def. Campbell Sharp/Aidan Jenkins 6-2, 6-0.
