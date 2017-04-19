High School Sports

April 19, 2017 3:56 PM

York names new girls’ basketball coach

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

Jordy McCoy was unveiled as York Comprehensive High School’s new girls’ basketball coach on Wednesday.

McCoy replaces Marilyn Milton, who stepped down midseason in January. The Cougars started the 2016-17 campaign 8-4 but lost nine of their final 10 games for a 9-13 final record.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to coach these girls, especially at a school like York Comprehensive High School,” McCoy said in a press release from the school district.

McCoy coached Chesterfield’s boys’ basketball team the last seven seasons, making three playoff appearances. He also previously coached ninth grade basketball and assisted the boys’ varsity team at Rock Hill High.

McCoy, who will teach social studies, is a Winthrop alumni and was born and raised in Rock Hill. He has two young children with his wife, Becky.

Related stories from The Herald

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game

Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game 0:49

Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game
Video: what was Lewisville's Quentin Sanders doing when he got his first football scholarship offer? 0:43

Video: what was Lewisville's Quentin Sanders doing when he got his first football scholarship offer?
Video: Northwestern winning the Wheels tournament would be great, but... 0:59

Video: Northwestern winning the Wheels tournament would be great, but...

View More Video

Sports Videos