York names new girls’ basketball coach

Jordy McCoy was unveiled as York Comprehensive High School’s new girls’ basketball coach on Wednesday.

McCoy replaces Marilyn Milton, who stepped down midseason in January. The Cougars started the 2016-17 campaign 8-4 but lost nine of their final 10 games for a 9-13 final record.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to coach these girls, especially at a school like York Comprehensive High School,” McCoy said in a press release from the school district.

McCoy coached Chesterfield’s boys’ basketball team the last seven seasons, making three playoff appearances. He also previously coached ninth grade basketball and assisted the boys’ varsity team at Rock Hill High.

McCoy, who will teach social studies, is a Winthrop alumni and was born and raised in Rock Hill. He has two young children with his wife, Becky.