Clover duo Watkins and Milley sign NLIs

Two of Clover’s best senior class male athletes signed college letters of intent on Wednesday.
Hayden Milley is headed to Emory & Henry to play baseball, while Adam Watkins will play soccer at Bentley University, outside of Boston.
Milley, who hit his first high school home run last week during the Wheels Baseball Invitational, said that Clover coaches prepared him well for what college life would be like. He’ll try to add to his home run tally at the NCAA Division III school in southwest Virginia.
Watkins was recently named to South Carolina’s Clash of the Carolinas squad. He was integral during Clover’s run to the boys’ soccer state finals last season and will continue his career with the NCAA Division II Falcons. Watkins is a strong student and should fit in well at Bentley, an elite academic institution particularly strong in the field of business.
Comments