Video: Indian Land baseball showing Noah Fike what a team is
Five-year old Noah Fike asked his teacher, Jim Morris, "what is a team?" Morris is an assistant baseball coach at Indian Land High School and he and the Warriors have been showing Noah what a team is this spring.
Joe Koon
More Videos
1:32
1:54
Video: is lacrosse goalie the toughest position in team sports? Locals think so
1:14
How do Rock Hill's high school football coaches know when spring practice is looming?
0:49
Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game
0:43
Video: what was Lewisville's Quentin Sanders doing when he got his first football scholarship offer?
0:59
Video: Northwestern winning the Wheels tournament would be great, but...
1:50
Video: ineligible Northwestern soccer player raises question regarding high school sports coaches
0:50
Video: Fort Mill duo hope to add to town's NFL ranks
1:28
Video: Cesar Robles has turned around the Rock Hill High boys' soccer program
1:20
Video: Enzo Martinez talks about what he's learned from coaching with Discoveries Soccer Club
1:25
Video: new format and rules lead to new high school baseball strategies in York County
0:55
Video: Northwestern soccer coach Dom Wren after Trojans beat Fort Mill over 2 days
1:53
Video: 8th graders sign letters of intent to Clover football
High school football spring practice is less than two weeks away and Rock Hill's three head football coaches, Bubba Pittman, David Pierce and Strait Herron, are already seeing the telltale signs that it's that time of year again.