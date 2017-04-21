Clover wraps up soccer region title

Ice water dumped down your spine from a Gatorade bucket can weaken your knees.
Ask Graham Stafford. Clover’s boys’ soccer coach got a frigid shower just moments after his team held off Rock Hill 2-1 Friday night at District Three Stadium to clinch the Region 4-5A championship.
“I really wasn’t expecting it this time,” Stafford said, his shirt soaked through. “I wasn’t thinking about winning, the game was so tight, we were under pressure so much. It didn’t even sink in when the whistle went.”
It did when the ice bath sunk in.
Adam Watkins’ goal midway through the second half proved decisive and Clover can now look forward to another postseason run after reaching the state finals last spring.
“We just grinded it out,” said Watkins. “We knew it wouldn’t be easy against Rock Hill, it never is.”
George Mendez had one of the few clear chances early, but the Rock Hill forward was unable to get his hips around a close range shot and it flew high and wide.
Clover (15-5-1) made the Bearcats pay for a defensive mix-up late in the half. The keeper and a Rock Hill defender went for the same teasing loose ball near the top of the box, only for Blue Eagles junior Zach Pierce to get to it first, round both players and slide the ball into the yawning net for a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute.
Rock Hill (9-7) was disappointed to trail after probably winning the first period. But the hosts quickly pulled level in the second half when Challen Stowe curled a ball into George Mendez’s path less than three minutes in. The senior did the rest when the ball set up nicely for him, smashing a half volley off the inside of the right post for an emphatic tying goal.
Clover was back in front in the 59th minute, team captain Watkins rising highest to nod in a throw-in for the 2-1 lead. Rock Hill nearly leveled for a second time five minutes later when Zhenya Deller’s free kick deflected off the wall and pinged the post. Nine minutes remained when a ball dumped into Clover’s penalty area caused more confusion, but the Bearcats’ Daniel Guzman poked wide with the goal open, Rock Hill’s last clear chance.
Turning point
Watkins’ goal was a turning point on the scoreboard but didn’t shift the action way from Clover’s defensive end. Rock Hill really brought it Friday night but was unable to scrounge up a second equalizer, meaning Watkins’ 13th goal of the year was enough for the win and the championship.
“I felt coming into the game being underdogs, nothing to lose, at home, let’s go at them,” said Rock Hill coach Cesar Robles. “And I thought we did that. Unfortunately, we just didn’t capitalize.”
Critical
Clover has now won - or shared - three region titles in Stafford’s four seasons at the helm. He’s instilled a winning quality in the program and it showed Friday night during a game in which the Bearcats were on top for large chunks.
“They say the mark of a good team is maybe not playing so well but still grind out results,” Stafford said. “Maybe there was a little bit of pressure on the guys tonight knowing the region was on the line. Not our best performance but tonight was all about the result.”
“That’s the next step for the culture of this program,” said Robles, referring to Rock Hill. “Get over that hump and find a way to win.”
Star contributors
Watkins was solid as granite in Clover’s back line and chipped in at the attacking end with the decisive goal. It capped a great week for the senior, who signed to play at Bentley University on Wednesday.
“He’s been immense, an absolute rock,” said Stafford.
Pierce and Mendez each took their goals nicely and were involved in the action throughout.
On deck
Clover is at Northwestern next Tuesday, April 25, while the Bearcats face a tough final week of region play against Fort Mill on April 25 and Northwestern two days later. Two wins would wrap up a playoff spot for Rock Hill, which can still qualify through a slew of other situations.
