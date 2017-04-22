High school roundup: York girls soccer records undefeated region season

GIRLS’ SOCCER
York 6, Richland Northeast 1
York defeated Richland Northeast 6-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Richland Northeast on Friday.
Aubrey Mowrey led York with three goals. Heather Pumphrey added two goals, and Maggie McSwain scored once.
York won the region title, finishing undefeated with a league mark of 10-0. The Cougars will host a first round playoff game on May 1.
SOFTBALL
Clover 7, York 1
Clover collected 10 hits and toppled York 7-1 in a non-region game at Clover on Thursday.
Clover (18-5) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to break open a close game. Lilly Wallace had a pair of hits, including a home run, to lead Clover. Tiffany Domingue added two hits, including a double, to the winning attack. Micah Sherwood also had a pair of hits for Clover.
Kayla Ogle pitched a complete game to pick up the win. She struck out six and allowed only four hits.
Fort Mill 5, Nation Ford 2
Fort Mill defeated Nation Ford 5-2 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford on Thursday.
Fort Mill used a three-run rally in the fifth to take a 5-1 lead as the Yellow Jackets improved to 18-7 overall and 6-2 in the region.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Nation Ford 12, J.L. Mann 5
Nation Ford pulled its second upset in the Class 5A playoffs on Thursday by beating J.L. Mann 12-5.
Nation Ford built a 9-3 lead late in the third period. Nation Ford, the 16th seeded team in the playoffs, knocked off top-seeded Dorman 9-5 in the opening round.
The win over J.L. Mann improves Nation Ford to 6-10 on the year and sends the Falcons to fifth-seeded Blythewood in the semifinals on Tuesday.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
J.L. Mann 23, Clover 3
J.L. Mann topped Clover 23-3 in the second round of the state playoffs Thursday at J.L. Mann
Clover finished the season with a record of 9-6.
BOYS’ TENNIS
York 6, Richland Northeast 0
York won every match and defeated Richland Northeast 6-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Richland Northeast on Thursday.
York will host South Pointe on Monday with the winner earning second place in the region.
Singles
No. 1 - Blake Williams (Y) def. Alex Winslow 4-6, 6-1, 10-3; No. 2 - Dylan Wyatt (Y) def. Andrew Chang 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 - Jackson Montgomery (Y) def. Nessim Flores 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 - Daniel Good (Y) def. Josh Acree 6-3, 7-5; No. 5 - Jake Good (Y) def. Garrett Ellis 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 2 - Juwan Barnett/Quamari Reid (Y) won 7-6 (11-9), 6-1.
BOYS’ TRACK
The Northwestern Trojans won the York County Meet on Thursday at Northwestern.
The Trojans scored 186.5 points to lead the way. Rock Hill was second with 132 points, and South Pointe finished third with 96 points. York (86.5), Clover (56), Nation Ford (47), and Fort Mill (46) completed the field.
Individual Results
100M - 1. Quinest Bishop (SP) 10.82, 2. Justin Pendergrass (SP) 10.86, 3. Dee Pendergrass (Y) 11.04; 200M - 1. Simeon Richardson (RH) 22.09, 2. Quinest Bishop (SP) 22.28, 3. Justin Pendergrass (SP) 22.53; 400M - 1. Miles Mingo (N) 50.26, 2. Simeon Richardson (RH) 50.88, 3. James Westergard (C) 51.34; 110M Hurdles - 1. Tay’Anthony Pittman (N) 15.15, 2. Dion Livingston (RH) 16.36, 3. Josh Streeter (C) 17.00; 400M Hurdles - 1. Tay’Anthony Pittman (N) 57.14, 2. James McKinney (SP) 59.91, 3. Austin Johnson (C) 1:00.13; 4x100 Relay - 1. South Pointe 42.33, 2. Rock Hill 42.52, 3. Northwestern 42.94; 4x400 Relay -1. Northwestern 3:29.75, 2. South Pointe 3:37.40, 3. Clover 3:38.93; 4x800 Relay - 1. Rock Hill 8:21.52, 2. Northwestern 8:29.17, 3. Clover 8:45.74; 800M - 1. Johnathan White (RH) 2:01.94, 2. Davier Alston (N) 2:04.26, 3. Chase Hill (C) 2:04.27; 1600M - 1. Johnathan White (RH) 4:43.53, 2. Joey Teachout (RH) 4:45.13, 3. John Charbonnet (RH) 4:46.74; 3200M - 1. Ben Clark (C) 10:00.40, 2. Joey Teachout (RH) 10:11.80, 3. Ethan Smith (FM) 10:21.62; Shot Put - 1. Chance Miller (N) 47-9, 2. Jalen Pickett-Hicks (SP) 46-6, 3. Christian Steel (N) 45-2; Long Jump - 1. Ke’Trael Lytle (Y) 23-0.5, 2. Steven Gilmore (SP) 21-2.5, 3. Vosheon St. Hill (SP) 21-1.5; High Jump - 1. Juwan Strong (N) 6-4, 2. Ali Shockley (N) 6-2, 3. Jason Pugh (NF) 6-0; Triple Jump - 1. Ke’Trael Lytle (Y) 43-10, 2. Jerkevious Hall (N) 43-8, 3. Nate Poole (Y) 42-10; Pole Vault - 1. Brendan Burns (NF) 12-0, 1. Ben Watkins (Y) 12-0, 3. Chandler Burns (NF) 11-6; Discus - 1. Chance Miller (N) 153-10, 2. Dakota Ferguson (RH) 140-7, 3. Shamari Williams (Y) 133-8.
GIRLS’ TRACK
The Northwestern Trojans won the York County Meet on Thursday at Northwestern.
The Trojans piled up 146 points to lead the field. Nation Ford was second with 115.5 points, and South Pointe finished third with 111.5. Rock Hill (99), Fort Mill (79), Clover (50), and York (11) completed the field.
Individual Results
100M - 1. Angelnique Bryant (NF) 11.97, 2. Haley Bishop (SP) 12.33, 3. Jada Barnes (N) 12.70; 200M - 1. Angelnique Bryant (NF) 25.62, 2. Haley Bishop (SP) 25.96, 3. Imani Rivas (C) 26.33; 400M - 1. Riley Moore (SP) 1:02.48, 2. Casey Douglas (SP) 1:02.50, 3. Skylar Holmes (NF) 1:04.33; 100M Hurdles - 1. Ivana McLamb (N) 15.77, 2. Amber Ferguson (N) 15.82, 3. Brooke Ferguson N) 16.63; 400M Hurdles - 1. Anna Brewer (FM) 1:04.76, 2. Taylor Knox (N) 1:09.28, 3. Taliah Ferguson (N) 1:09.63; 4x100 Relay - 1. Nation Ford 49.26, 2. South Pointe 49.29, 3. Northwestern 50.25; 4x400 Relay - 1. South Pointe 4:13.19, 2. Northwestern 4:15.13, 3. Nation Ford 4:18.05; 4x800 Relay - 1. Rock Hill 10:04.51, 2. Nation Ford 10:05.02, 3. Fort Mill 10:51.60; 800M - 1. Anna Brewer (FM) 2:30.17, 2. Lanie Jo Knight (RH) 2:31.83, 3. Katie Pou (NF) 2:31.98; 1600M - 1. Katie Pou (NF) 5:25.36, 2. Morgan Werner (RH) 5:25.67, 3. Jesse Defalco (C) 5:32.74; 3200M - 1. Morgan Werner (C) 11:46.57, 2. Jesse Defalco (C) 12:05.36, 3. Mia Davis (FM) 12:29.24; Shot Put - 1. Chynna Crawford (NF) 36-0, 2. Trenece Johnson (N) 35-7, 3. Adisan Funke (SP) 32-9; Long Jump - 1. Jada Barnes (N) 15-10, 2. Angelnique Bryant (NF) 15-9, 3. Mindal Reese (C) 15-6; High Jump - 1. Victoria Wilform (N) 5-4, 2. Ivanna McLamb (N) 5-2, 3. Amber Ferguson (N) 5-2; Triple Jump - 1. Quaneshia Craig (SP) 36-9, 2. Kierra Belton (SP) 34-1.5, 3. Madison Tarlton (N) 33-7; Pole Vault - 1. Jessica Brewer (FM) 11-6, 2. Pressley Perry (RH) 10-0, 3. Rebekah Davis (N) 9-6; Discus - 1. Jessica Young (N) 112-1, 2. Chynna Crawford (NF) 107-3, 3. Adisan Funke (SP) 106-3.
