Toughest position in team sports? Lacrosse goalie

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 Video: Indian Land baseball showing Noah Fike what a team is Pause 1:31 Thousands flock to Fountain Park, Come-See-Me Beach Bash 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 2:05 Town of Fort Mill accepts Walter Elisha Park from Springs family 1:13 Queen Elizabeth's life in numbers 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window 1:20 Rock Hill man charged in murder in court; victim's relative 'sad something like this' happened 1:03 York County visitor bureau to discuss director, who faces larcency charge, next week Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

See why some locals - including Clover's Noah Lalli and Winthrop's Chloe Wormley - think lacrosse goalie is the toughest position in team sports. Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com