York wins first region boys soccer title in 13 years

BOYS’ SOCCER
York 4, Ridge View 0
York beat Ridge View 4-0 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday.
The win gave York (12-2, 8-1) the region title, its first in boys’ soccer in 13 years.
Zach Beardsley scored two goals to lead York. Sean Walsh and Mason Lane added one goal each to the winning attack. Gabe Maldonado was in the net and recorded his sixth shutout of the year.
Clover 3, Fort Mill 2
Clover edged Fort Mill 3-2 on penalty kicks in a Region 4-5A match at Clover Tuesday.
Fort Mill led 1-0 at halftime, but Clover tied it at 2-2 in regulation before winning on penalty kicks.
Nation Ford 2, Rock Hill 1
Nation Ford edged Rock Hill 2-1 in a Region 4-5A match at Nation Ford Tuesday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
York 9, Ridge View 0
York routed Ridge View 9-0 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday.
Aubrey Mowery scored four goals to lead York (15-3, 9-0).
Camden 3, Indian Land 1
Camden took a 2-1 at halftime and defeated sixth-ranked Indian Land 3-1 in a Region 4-3A match at Camden Tuesday.
C.C. Thompson scored the only goal for Indian Land (11-5-1). Summer Bishop got the assist on the goal.
Chester 3, Fairfield Central 0
Chester defeated Fairfield Central 3-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Fairfield Central Tuesday.
Carrie Herr scored two goals to lead Chester (4-8, 4-4). Quanesha Davis added one goal to the winning attack. Sabrina Smith was in the goal for Chester and recorded the shutout.
BASEBALL
Lewisville 9, McBee 0
Lewisville defeated McBee 9-0 in a Region 2-A game at McBee Tuesday.
The win gave Lewisville (18-3, 8-0) the region title.
Lewisville scored eight runs in the second inning to break open the contest open. Trey Keels pitched a complete game to earn the win. He allowed only two hits and struck out seven.
South Pointe 6, Westwood 4
South Pointe defeated Westwood 6-4 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood Tuesday.
The win earned South Pointe (15-6, 8-1) the region title. It was the first region title in baseball in the school’s history.
Ty Good was the winning pitcher, and Austin Breeden led South Pointe at the plate with a pair of hits.
York 6, Ridge View 2
York defeated Ridge View 6-2 in a Region 3-4A game at York Tuesday.
T.J. Davis picked up the win for York and improved to 3-2 on the year.
Jake Trotter led York with two hits. Austin Devinney, Thomas Caldwell, and Steven White each had one hit and drove in a run for York (7-4, 4-3).
Indian Land 3, Camden 1
Indian Land topped Camden 3-1 in a Region 4-3A game at Indian Land Tuesday night.
Indian Land scored two runs in the bottom of sixth to break a 1-1 tie. Daniel Gueldner, Kyle Raynor and Nolan Bolt each had one hit to lead Indian Land.
Bolt pitched a complete game to pick up the win. He allowed only four hits and struck out 10.
Fort Mill 3, Nation Ford 1
Fort Mill topped Nation Ford 3-1 in a Region 4-5A contest at Fort Mill Tuesday.
Chester 6, Fairfield Central 3
Chester defeated Fairfield Central 6-3 in a Region 4-3A game at Chester Tuesday.
Lancaster 10, Richland Northeast 7
Lancaster topped Richland Northeast 10-7 in a Region 3-4A game at Lancaster Tuesday.
Hunter Thomas was the winning pitcher for Lancaster.
SOFTBALL
Chester 4, Nation Ford 3
Chester scored the winning run in the top of the seventh and edged Nation Ford 4-3 in a non-region game at Nation Ford on Wednesday.
Zoe Mapp-Brown’s solo home run was the deciding run in the win. Shena Halsey pitched a complete game to earn the win. She allowed only six hits and helped herself offensively with three hits.
Chester (7-6, 6-1) will host Indian Land on Thursday in a game that will decide the Region 4-3A title.
Lewisville 8, McBee 4
Lewisville defeated McBee 8-4 in a Region 2-A game Tuesday in McBee.
The win wrapped up the region title for Lewisville (18-1, 8-0).
Chloe Thomas tossed a complete game to earn the win and improve to 13-1 on the year. She struck out four.
Abby Thomas led Lewisville with two hits and two RBI. Amber Bass and Ivy McCall each added a pair of hits and drove in one run. Cody Horne also had two hits for Lewisville.
Clover 12, Northwestern 1
Clover took a 5-0 lead after two innings and defeated Northwestern 12-1 in a Region 4-5A game at Northwestern Tuesday.
Tiffany Domingue led Clover (17-5, 8-0) with three hits, including a home run and a double, and drove in three runs. Taylor Stewart added three hits and three RBI to the winning cause, and Micah Sherwood got three hits.
Kayla Ogle pitched a complete game to record the win. She allowed only three hits and struck out 13.
Chester 16, Fairfield Central 4
Chester defeated Fairfield Central 16-4 in a Region 4-3A game Tuesday at Chester.
Chester (6-1 in the region) was led by Shena Halsey and Ja’Nautica Cohen, both with three hits, including a home run and a double, and 3 RBI. Zoe Mapp-Brown added a grand slam home run to end the game because of the 10-run rule.
Gloria Williams pitched a complete game to get the win. She struck out six.
Fort Mill 10, Rock Hill 0
Fort Mill defeated Rock Hill 10-0 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Tueday.
Fort Mill is 17-7 overall and 5-2 in region play.
South Pointe 11, Westwood 1
South Pointe routed Westwood 11-1 in a Region 3-4A game at South Pointe Tuesday.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Nation Ford 9, Dorman 5
Nation Ford upset top-seeded Dorman 9-5 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday at Dorman.
Nation Ford, the 16th seed in the playoffs, led 5-2 at halftime and added three third-period goals for an 8-2 cushion when the fourth period began.
Dorman cut the deficit to 8-4 with five minutes remaining, and the teams traded goals in the final five minutes of the contest.
Nation Ford will travel to Greenville to play J.L. Mann in the second round Thursday.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Clover 14, Woodmont 6
Clover broke open a close game in the second half and beat Woodmont 14-6 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday at Clover.
Clover (9-5) led 4-3 at halftime, but outscored Woodmont 10-3 in the second to advance to the second round on Thursday at J. L. Mann.
BOYS’ TENNIS
York 5, Ridge View 1
York won four singles and one doubles and toppled Ridge View 5-1 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday.
York is 6-2 in the region.
Singles
No. 1 - Blake Williams (Y) def. Jefferson Fulmore 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Kaleb Phelps (RV) def. Dylan Wyatt 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); No. 3 - Jackson Montgomery (Y) def. Alex Kivett 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 - Daniel Good (Y) def. Jack Tolledo 4-6, 6-4, 10-8; No. 5 - Noah Arnold (Y) def. Chris Gibson 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 2 - Jake Good/Jacob Southard (Y) def. Mark Todd/Daniel Gooding 9-8 (10-5).
