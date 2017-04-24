High school baseball playoffs begin Tuesday in South Carolina

High school baseball playoffs begin statewide Tuesday on what will undoubtedly be some soggy ball fields.

Northwestern, South Pointe and Lewisville won their regions and grabbed No. 1 seeds, meaning their first postseason games will be at home.

Each of those teams is ranked in the top-3 of their respective classifications with Billy Keels’ Lewisville club No. 1 in 1A in the final regular season state rankings released Monday by the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (and listed below). The Lions drew a first round bye and don’t commence playoff action until Thursday.

Northwestern hosts Spartanburg on Tuesday, while South Pointe hosts Union County. York, Indian Land and Fort Mill also earned home games as the No. 2 seeds from their regions. Fort Mill was ranked ninth in the final 5A poll.

Softball postseason begins Thursday and brackets should be finalized by Wednesday morning. Brackets for softball and baseball can be found here.

Baseball postseason pairings

5A

Gaffney at No. 2 Fort Mill, District 1 (winner faces winner of Mauldin at No. 1 Easley)

No. 3 Nation Ford at Dorman, District 2 (Westside at No. 1 Riverside)

No. 4 Clover at No. 1 Boiling Springs, District 3 (T.L. Hanna at Laurens)

Spartanburg at No. 1 Northwestern, District 4 (Hillcrest at J.L. Mann)

4A

Travelers Rest at No. 2 York, District 1 (South Aiken at No. 1 Greenville)

No. 4 Lancaster at No. 1 Blue Ridge, District 2 (Daniel at North Augusta)

Union County at No. 1 South Pointe, District 3 (Aiken at Belton-Honea Path)

3A

No. 3 Chester at Chapman, District 3 (Berea at No. 1 Seneca)

Woodruff at No. 2 Indian Land, District 2 (Walhalla at No. 1 Palmetto)

1A

Great Falls at Whitmire, (Region 3 champion)

Lewisville, bye (Calhoun Falls at Wagener-Salley)

Final state rankings

5A: 1. Boiling Springs; 2. Easley; 3. Northwestern; 4. River Bluff; 5. Sumter; 6. Riverside; 7. Dorman; 8. Lexington; 9. Fort Mill; 10. Laurens and Summerville (tie).

4A: 1. A.C. Flora; 2. Hartsville; 3. South Pointe; 4. Blue Ridge; 5. Lugoff-Elgin; 6. Greenville; 7. Myrtle Beach; 8. Airport; 9. Beaufort; 10. Chapin.

3A: 1. Palmetto; 2. Bishop England; 3. Gilbert; 4. Seneca; 5. Waccamaw; 6. Camden; 7. Mid-Carolina; 8. Chapman; 9. Powdersville; 10. Lake City.

2A: 1. Chesnee; 2. Abbeville; 3. Fox Creek; 4. Cheraw; 5. Johnsonville; 6. Latta; 7. Landrum; 8. Batesburg-Leesville; 9. Ninety-Six; 10. Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Academic Magnet (tie).

1A: 1. Lewisville; 2. Lamar; 3. McBee; 4. Lake View; 5. Hannah-Pamplico; 6. Dixie; 7. Ware Shoals; 8. Branchville; 9. East Clarendon; 10. Green Sea-Floyds.