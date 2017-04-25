High school roundup: Nation Ford boys advance to state final in lacrosse

BOYS’ LACROSSE
Nation Ford 14, Blythewood 12
The Nation Ford Falcons edged the Blythewood Bengals 14-12 in the semifinals of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday at Blythewood.
The win was the third upset in the playoffs for the Falcons, who were seeded 16th in the field. Nation Ford knocked off top-seeded Dorman in the first round and toppled ninth-seeded J.L. Mann in the second round.
Nation Ford (7-10) took a 4-1 lead after one period of play. Alex Ramadanovic scored four of his eight goals in the second period, and the Falcons led 9-6 at intermission.
When Alex Lavigne scored for the Falcons early in the third period, Nation Ford was in front 10-7. Justin Williams scored the second of two straight Blythewood goals to cut the deficit to 10-9.
Ramadanovic and Blythewood’s Kadden Brown traded goals and the Falcons were in front 11-10. Vinny Catan scored for the Falcons to give Nation Ford a 12-10 lead after three quarters.
Matt Clary’s goal early in the fourth period tied the contest at 12-12. Zach Skidmore answered for Nation Ford with 5:41 to play, and the Falcons were in front 13-12.
Ramadanovic put the finishing touches on his outstanding performance by scoring the final goal of the game with three minutes to play.
Nation Ford will take on second-seeded Wando at 1:30 Saturday at Chapin High School. Wando toppled Mauldin in the other semifinal game on Tuesday.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Wando 13, Fort Mill 10
Wando defeated Fort Mill 13-10 in the semifinal round of the Class 5A girls’ lacrosse playoffs Tuesday at Wando.
Fort Mill finished the season with a 12-3 record.
BOYS’ GOLF
Rock Hill wins region title
Rock Hill overcame a two-stroke deficit in the final 18 holes and won the Region 4-5A golf tournament at Rock Hill Country Club on Tuesday.
Rock Hill carded a 36-hole score of 609. Clover was second at 624. Nation Ford (635), Fort Mill (644), and Northwestern (671) completed the field. The top four teams advance to the Upper State tournament next week.
Nick Mayfield of Rock Hill was the medalist for the tournament. He had a 75 in the opening round and fired a 69 in the final round. His total of 144 earned him the Region Golfer of the Year honor.
BASEBALL
Westminster Catawba 9, Concord 4
Westminster Catawba defeated Concord 9-4 in a Metro Athletic Conference game on Tuesday in Rock Hill.
Jake Early picked up the win for Westminster Catawba, which improved to 13-1 on the year.
Andrew Alejandro led the Indians with three hits, including a double. Jeremy De Los Santos and Connor Bartruff each added two hits to the winning attack. Carson Rowland had one hit and drove in two runs for WCCS.
Westminster Catawba will host Northside Christian at 4 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fort Mill 3, Rock Hill 0
Fort Mill defeated Rock Hill 3-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Rock Hill Tuesday.
Fort Mill is 16-4-1 overall and 7-0 in the region.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Fort Mill 6, Northwestern 0
Fort Mill topped Northwestern 6-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill on Tuesday.
Fort Mill will open the playoffs at home on Thursday as the number two seed from the region.
