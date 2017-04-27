High school roundup: Northwestern, Nation Ford into baseball winner’s bracket games

BASEBALL
Gaffney 4, Fort Mill 3
Gaffney scored twice in the top of the seventh and edged Fort Mill 4-3 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at Fort Mill Wednesday.
Fort Mill led 2-1 after four innings. The Yellow Jackets will play at home Thursday against Mauldin.
Northwestern 2, Spartanburg 1
Northwestern edged Spartanburg 2-1 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs on Tuesday at Northwestern.
Northwestern, which scored single runs in the fourth and fifth to erase a 2-1 deficit, will host J.L. Mann on Thursday.
Nation Ford 8, Dorman 1
Nation Ford defeated Dorman 8-1 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday at Dorman.
Tyler Causey’s first inning grand slam got Nation Ford started early. Evan Lammers pitched a complete game for the win.
Nation Ford will play in the second round on Thursday.
Boiling Springs 9, Clover 0
Justin Brasher tossed a one-hitter and Boiling Springs beat Clover 9-0 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday at Boiling Springs.
Clover will play at T.L. Hanna on Thursday.
Blue Ridge 5, Lancaster 2
Blue Ridge beat Lancaster 5-2 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday at Blue Ridge.
Lancaster will travel to Daniel on Thursday.
Woodruff 5, Indian Land 2
Woodruff scored four runs in the top of the sixth and defeated Indian Land 5-2 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs at Indian Land Tuesday.
Nolan Bolt took the loss for Indian Land. He led Indian Land at the plate with two hits and an RBI.
Indian Land plays at Palmetto on Thursday.
Whitmire 4, Great Falls 0
Whitmire blanked Great Falls 4-0 in the first round of the Class A playoffs at Whitmire on Tuesday.
Great Falls will play on Saturday in an elimination game.
SOFTBALL
Landrum 4, Clover 1
Landrum scored three runs in the fifth inning defeated Clover 4-1 in a non-region game at Clover on Tuesday.
Lilly Wallace drove in the only run for Clover (18-6). Kayla Ogle pitched a complete game, striking out seven.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Nation Ford 14, Blythewood 12
Nation Ford edged Blythewood 14-12 in the semifinals of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday at Blythewood.
Alex Ramadanovic led Nation Ford with eight goals. His four scores in the second quarter gave Nation Ford a 9-6 lead at half.
Blythewood cut it to 10-9, but Vinny Caton’s goal late in the third quarter gave Nation Ford a 12-10 lead.
Nation Ford (7-10) will play for the state championship against Wando at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Chapin High School.
Comments