High school roundup: Riverside knocks Nation Ford from 5A baseball playoffs

BASEBALL
Riverside 9, Nation Ford 1
Riverside pounded out 13 hits and beat Nation Ford 9-1 in an elimination game in the Class 5A playoffs at Riverside on Saturday.
Riverside broke open a close game with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
South Aiken 4, York 3
South Aiken edged York 4-3 in an elimination game in the Class 4A playoffs at York on Saturday.
Chapman 6, Chester 2
Chapman defeated Chester 6-2 in an elimination game in the Class 3A playoffs Saturday at Inman.
Chester had stayed alive in the double elimination tournament with a 3-2 win over Berea on Friday night in Chester.
South Pointe 2, Union County 0
South Pointe defeated Union County 2-0 in an elimination game in the Class 4A playoffs Friday night at South Pointe.
South Pointe will play at Aiken on Monday, and must win twice in order to advance to the next round.
Daniel 2, Lancaster 1
Daniel edged Lancaster 2-1 in an elimination game in the Class 4A playoffs Friday night at Daniel.
SOFTBALL
Lewisville 15, Blackville-Hilda 0 (4)
Lewisville routed Blackville-Hilda 15-0 in a game called after four innings in the first round of the Class A playoffs Saturday in Richburg.
Tori Ernandez led Lewisville with four hits and two RBI. Chloe Thomas earned the win. She struck out seven.
Lewisville (20-2) advanced to the District 2 championship Wednesday against the winner of the game between Calhoun Falls and Blackville-Hilda.
Clover 3, Woodmont 0
Clover blanked Woodmont 3-0 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Saturday at Clover.
The win sends Clover to the District 4 championship game Wednesday against the winner of the Dorman-Woodmont contest.
J.L. Mann 2, Fort Mill 1
J.L. Mann scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh and edged Fort Mill 2-1 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Saturday at J. L. Mann.
Fort Mill took a 1-0 lead after four innings, but J.L. Mann tied the contest, before winning with a walkoff home run in the seventh.
Fort Mill will play at home Monday in an elimination game against the winner of the contest between Greenwood and Gaffney.
Nation Ford 20, Westside 10
Nation Ford scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to break open a close game and claim a 20-10 victory over Westside in an elimination game in the Class 5A playoffs Saturday at Nation Ford.
Nation Ford will play an elimination game at the loser of the Laurens-Byrnes contest Monday.
Wren 10, York 0
Wren scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth and topped York 10-0 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs Saturday at Wren.
York falls to the loser’s bracket, where the Cougars will host Travlers Rest at 6 p.m. Monday in an elimination game.
Lancaster 13, Midland Valley 0
Lancaster pounded Midland Valley 13-0 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs Saturday at Lancaster.
The win puts Lancaster in the District 3 championship game Wednesday.
Hillcrest 10, Rock Hill 9
Hillcrest scored in the bottom of the seventh and edged Rock Hill 10-9 in an elimination game in the Class 5A playoffs Saturday at Hillcrest.
Rock Hill rallied for six runs in the top of the fifth to take an 8-7 lead and added one more in the sixth for a 9-7 cushion.
Hillcrest tied it in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of runs, before winning it in the seventh.
