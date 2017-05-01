High School sports roundup: Fort Mill, Nation Ford girls' soccer advance in 5A playoffs

GIRLS SOCCER
Fort Mill 7, Boiling Springs 0
Fort Mill scored five times in the second half and defeated Boiling Springs in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at Fort Mill on Monday.
Kimber Haley scored both of Fort Mill’s first half goals. Katie Phillips got two goals in the second half, while Meredith Christopher, Erin Wolfe, and Madelyn Reilly added one goal each for Fort Mill.
Fort Mill will host the winner of the match between Wade Hampton and T. L. Hanna on Wednesday in the second round.
Nation Ford 3, Spartanburg 2
Nation Ford broke a 1-1 halftime tie and edged Spartanburg 3-2 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Monday at Spartanburg.
Nation Ford will travel to Mauldin on Wednesday for the second round of action.
Dorman 2, Rock Hill 0
Dorman scored one goal in each half and eliminated Rock Hill 2-0 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Monday at Dorman.
Greenville 3, South Pointe 0
Greenville eliminated South Pointe by a score of 3-0 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs in Greenville on Monday.
BASEBALL
Northwestern rained out
The Class 5A District 4 championship game between Northwestern and J. L. Mann was rained out on Monday.
The game will be played on Tuesday at Northwestern with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.
Fort Mill game moved to Tuesday
The Class 5A District 1 championship game between Fort Mill and Easley was rained out on Monday.
The two teams will play for the title in Easley on Tuesday.
Lewisville rescheduled for Tuesday
The Class A District 2 championship game between Lewisville and Wagener-Salley scheduled for Monday was suspended until Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Lewisville is leading 5-0 when play resumes in the second inning.
SOFTBALL
Laurens 5, Nation Ford 3
Laurens came from behind and defeated Nation Ford 5-3 in an elimination game in the Class 5A playoffs Monday at Laurens.
Laurens used a grand slam home run in the bottom of the sixth to take a 5-3 lead and hold on for the win.
Nation Ford erased 1-0 Laurens advantage in the top of the third with three runs. Sarah Reihle drove in the first run with a single and Jordyn Williams plated two more with a triple.
York set for Tuesday game
The Class 4A playoff elimination contest between York and Travelers Rest was rained out on Monday. It will be played on Tuesday at York with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.
Fort Mill rescheduled
The elimination game in the Class 5A playoffs between Gaffney and Fort Mill scheduled for Monday was rained out.
The two teams will play on Tuesday at Fort Mill.
