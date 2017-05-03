Four Northwestern Trojans sign college scholarships, including one to Duke

Miles Mingo scored a full scholarship to run track at Duke University and the major he picked does not disappoint: evolutionary anthropology.
Mingo’s family was unsurprisingly thrilled when he landed a full ride.
“No one passed out, no heart attacks,” he assured a reporter.
Mingo was one of four Northwestern High student-athletes who sealed their college athletics futures on Wednesday morning in the school’s auditorium. Jessica Young (volleyball, Winston-Salem State), Ali Shockley (football, North Greenville) and Austin Hoofnagle (football, Walsh University) all joined Mingo onstage.
Mingo will run the 200 and 400-meters at Duke. He learned about his complicated-sounding field of study from his student host during his official visit to the school. Evolutionary anthropology is part of the pre-medical school track and Mingo wanted to do something different than biology, which the majority of pre-med students pursue. No surprise that Mingo’s grades are fantastic. He takes International Baccalaureate classes and has a 4.7 GPA.
Young, the daughter of former Trojans football standout and teacher Benji Young, was won over by Winston-Salem State’s campus, especially its breakfast options. She gushed over the omelet she had on her visit and was admittedly a little surprised that a college volleyball opportunity came about. Young found out Winston-Salem State was scouting her last fall and jumped at the chance when they made an offer. She’s got a 3.9 GPA and will major in exercise science.
Shockley and Hoofnagle are the seventh and eighth Trojan football players to seal partial or full college scholarships this school year.
Shockley was one of the most sure-handed tacklers in the state last season and he’ll get to enhance that reputation with the North Greenville University Crusaders. Shockley plans to major in business management and chose the school over a few other options because of its educational strength. He loved the campus and players and coaches felt like long lost relatives when he visited. Shockley plans to play safety in college but really will line up wherever coaches want him.
Hoofnagle caught one pass in high school football, a touchdown in the 2015 state title game, but he may get more opportunities to do so as a tight end at Ohio-based Walsh University. Hoofnagle liked that the school is Catholic-centered - his preferred version of Christianity - and was shown around the school on his visit by former York Cougars standout Nick Sturgill, who plays at Walsh. Hoofnagle has a 3.8 GPA and chose Walsh over Wingate, Limestone and a few other options.
