High school roundup: Fort Mill advances in girls’ soccer playoffs

Girls’ soccer
Fort Mill 5, T.L. Hanna 0
Fort Mill took a 2-0 lead at halftime and beat T.L. Hanna 5-0 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Wednesday night at Fort Mill.
Meredith Christopher led Fort Mill with three goals. Two came in the first half. The first came off an assist from Kimber Haley and the second on a penalty kick.
Christopher tacked on her third goal early in the second half, and Caroline Teal and Baylie White added second-half scores.
Fort Mill (19-4-1) will host the winner of the match between Dorman and Riverside on Friday in the third round of play.
Mauldin 6, Nation Ford 1
Mauldin scored three goals in each half and eliminated Nation Ford 6-1 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Wednesday at Mauldin.
Emily Tobik scored Nation Ford’s only goal.
North Augusta 2, York 0
North Augusta eliminated York 2-0 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs at York Wednesday.
Boys’ soccer
Clover 6, Spartanburg 1
Clover jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first 16 minutes and went on to defeat Spartanburg 6-1 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday at Clover.
Brandon LaForge led the quick start with three goals.
Clover (18-5-1) will host Riverside in the second round on Thursday.
Nation Ford 4, Boiling Springs 3
Will Martin scored the winning goal in the second overtime and Nation Ford edged Boiling Springs 4-3 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday at Nation Ford.
Nation Ford trailed 3-1 late in the second half, but rallied to tie it at 3-3, with the tying score coming with just seconds remaining in regulation.
Nation Ford (10-6-1) will travel to Greenville to play J.L. Mann in the second round on Thursday.
Northwestern 4, Gaffney 2
Northwestern went on the road and knocked off Gaffney 4-2 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday.
Northwestern will travel to Greenville to play Wade Hampton in the second round Thursday.
Indian Land 2, Woodruff 0
Indian Land blanked Woodruff 2-0 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Tuesday at Indian Land.
Indian Land will host Powdersville in the second round Thursday.
Clinton 3, Chester 2
Clinton eliminated Chester 3-2 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Tuesday at Clinton.
Lewisville 3, Ware Shoals 1
Sixth-seeded Lewisville defeated Ware Shoals 3-1 in the opening round of the Class A playoffs Tuesday at Lewisville.
Lewisville will travel to Hartsville to take The Governor’s School in the second round Thursday.
York at home against Aiken
York will host Aiken in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Softball
J.L. Mann 2, Fort Mill 1
J.L. Mann eliminated Fort Mill 2-1 in the District 1 championship game Wednesday at J.L. Mann.
Baseball
Fort Mill to host Westside
Fort Mill will host Westside in the first round of the Class 5A Upper State tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Mill is coming off a sweep of Easley in the District 1 championship Tuesday night. Fort Mill won both games by the score of 1-0. The second win, which clinched the district, title took nine innings.
Northwestern at home against Boiling Springs
Northwestern will host Boiling Springs on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 5A Upper State playoffs.
South Pointe to host North Augusta
South Pointe will play at home at 6 p.m. Thursday against North Augusta in the first round of the Class 4A Upper State playoffs.
Lewisville plays at Lamar
Lewisville will open the Class A Upper State playoffs Thursday with a trip to Lamar. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Lewisville swept Lamar during the regular season.
Boys’ tennis
J.L. Mann 6, Nation Ford 1
J L. Mann eliminated Nation Ford 6-1 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday at Nation Ford.
Blue Ridge 4, Lancaster 2
Blue Ridge eliminated Lancaster 4-2 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs Tuesday at Lancaster.
