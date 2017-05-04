A big balloon purchase was required for Fort Mill’s spring signing day ceremony on Thursday. Sixteen Yellow Jackets confirmed their college athletics plans.
A big balloon purchase was required for Fort Mill’s spring signing day ceremony on Thursday. Sixteen Yellow Jackets confirmed their college athletics plans. Photo courtesy of Fort Mill High School

High School Sports

Sixteen Yellow Jackets cement future plans at Fort Mill signing ceremony

By Mac Banks

Herald correspondent

May 04, 2017 3:10 PM

FORT MILL

Fort Mill High held one of its largest signings ever with 16 athletes from five different sports committing to college Thursday afternoon.

Baseball and track had the most with four signees each, while lacrosse and swimming had three sign and football had two sign.

“It is an outstanding accomplishment for our school,” said Fort Mill athletic director Dwayne Hartsoe. “These kids are getting an opportunity to play the sport they love at the next level. It is a great way to end the year athletically.”

The signees:

Banks Bullard – swimming, Randolph College

Mia Davis – cross country/track, USC-Upstate

Ryan DeLuca – football, Furman University

Alexandra Forfare – track, Limestone College

Gunner Grabb – lacrosse, Birmingham Southern College

Noah Griffin – baseball, Emory and Henry College

Hunter Helms – baseball, USC-Beaufort

Ryann Katz – swimming, West Virginia Wesleyan College

Kobie MacKinnon – baseball, Brunswick Community College

Patrick Mead – football, Jireh Prep Academy

Olivia Rosener – cross country/track, Valdosta State University

Ania Rzepka – cross country/track, St. Bonaventure University

Andrew Scales – swimming, Randolph College

Matthew Scriven – lacrosse, Birmingham Southern College

Joey Tepper – baseball, Spartanburg Methodist College

Patrick Thomas – lacrosse, Tusculum College

