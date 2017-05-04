Sixteen Yellow Jackets cement future plans at Fort Mill signing ceremony

Fort Mill High held one of its largest signings ever with 16 athletes from five different sports committing to college Thursday afternoon.
Baseball and track had the most with four signees each, while lacrosse and swimming had three sign and football had two sign.
“It is an outstanding accomplishment for our school,” said Fort Mill athletic director Dwayne Hartsoe. “These kids are getting an opportunity to play the sport they love at the next level. It is a great way to end the year athletically.”
The signees:
Banks Bullard – swimming, Randolph College
Mia Davis – cross country/track, USC-Upstate
Ryan DeLuca – football, Furman University
Alexandra Forfare – track, Limestone College
Gunner Grabb – lacrosse, Birmingham Southern College
Noah Griffin – baseball, Emory and Henry College
Hunter Helms – baseball, USC-Beaufort
Ryann Katz – swimming, West Virginia Wesleyan College
Kobie MacKinnon – baseball, Brunswick Community College
Patrick Mead – football, Jireh Prep Academy
Olivia Rosener – cross country/track, Valdosta State University
Ania Rzepka – cross country/track, St. Bonaventure University
Andrew Scales – swimming, Randolph College
Matthew Scriven – lacrosse, Birmingham Southern College
Joey Tepper – baseball, Spartanburg Methodist College
Patrick Thomas – lacrosse, Tusculum College
