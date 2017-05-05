High school roundup: South Pointe posts Upper State baseball win over N. Augusta

BASEBALL
South Pointe 8, North Augusta 2
Fans lined the first and third baseline at South Pointe High under a windy, overcast sky Friday night. The chilly weather didn't bother the District 3 champions, who won 8-2 in their first Upper State Championship appearance against the North Augusta Yellow Jackets.
"We are making history for our program (and) we are also laying a path for future South Pointe teams to follow," Stallion senior pitcher Spencer Bala said. Bala threw a complete game, allowing six hits and just one earned run.
Jake Kurn led the Stallions with two hits and brought in one runner. Trey Prince drove in two, and Bo Taylor was also drove in a South Pointe run.
The Stallions had jumped out to a 4-1 lead by the fourth inning. Ty Good, Daniel Lipe and Bo Taylor got on base before Navy signee Stephen Thompson blasted a ball toward the red and silver Stallion logo painted on a hill that overlooks center field. The grand slam made the score 8-1, and the Yellow Jackets could not recover.
"Today's game couldn't have gone any better. It has put us in a great position to accomplish what we want," Bala said. "Our team as a whole today was great, from amazing catches by the outfield to executional hitting by the offense. Just an overall great team win."
South Pointe improved to 23-7 overall and will face Greenville High on the road at 4p.m. Saturday for game two of Upper State.
Joe Koon
Northwestern 4, Boiling Springs 0
Northwestern blanked Boiling Springs 4-0 in the opening round of the Class 5A Upper State Tournament Friday at Northwestern.
Northwestern will be on the road on Saturday to play the winner of the Fort Mill-Westside contest.
York Prep 10, Walnut Grove 0
York Preparatory Academy hammered Walnut Grove 10-0 in a non-conference game Thursday at Walnut Grove.
SOFTBALL
York places 2 on all-star team
York’s Emalee Smith and Madeline Davis have been chosen to participate in the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports All-Star Softball Games on June 14-15 at the University of South Carolina.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Northwestern 1, Wade Hampton 0
Northwestern scored a first-half goal and edged Wade Hampton 1-0 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday at Wade Hampton.
Northwestern will travel to Riverside on Saturday in the third round of play.
Indian Land 1, Powdersville 0 (OT)
Indian Land scored in overtime and edged Powdersville in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs Thursday at Indian Land.
Indian Land will host Seneca in the third round of play Saturday.
Region 3-4A All-Region team
The All-Region team from Region 3-4A has been announced, and York’s Rick Johnson was picked as the Coach of the Year, while York’s Sean Walsh was selected as the Player of the Year.
Joining Walsh on the All-Region team from York were Zack Beardsley, Mason Lane, Myles Prosser and Carson Wynn.
Lancaster was represented by James George, Alex Quevedo, Jose Robes and Isaac Williams.
South Pointe’s Alex Barnes and Nick Bolton also made the team.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Dorman 2, Fort Mill 0
Dorman scored a pair of second-half goals and eliminated Fort Mill 2-0 in the third round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday at Fort Mill.
Dorman scored its first goal five minutes into the second half and added another on a penalty kick with just less than four minutes to play.
Fort Mill finishes its season with a record of 19-5-1.
Region 3-4A All-Region team
The All-Region team from Region 3-4A has been announced, and York’s Cheryl Baggett was selected as the Coach of the Year, while York’s Aubrey Mowery was tabbed as the Player of the Year.
Joining Mowery on the All-Region team from York were Jade Consalvi, Emma Korver, Maggie McSwain and Haylee Myrup.
South Pointe was represented by Teagan Boucher, Adisan Funke and Kailah Marshall.
Lancaster’s Michaela Burton and Lydia Plyer round out team, which consists of 17 players.
