York County area high school roundup

BASEBALL
South Pointe 5, Greenville 2
South Pointe scored five runs in the top of the seventh to claim a come-from-behind 5-2 win over Greenville in the second round of the Class 4A Upper State Tournament on Saturday at Greenville.
Greenville scored twice in the bottom of the fifth for a 2-0 lead.
Daniel Lipe pitched a complete game and earned the win for South Pointe, which is 24-7 on the year.
South Pointe plays at home Wednesday in the Upper State Championship game.
Westside 9, Fort Mill 5
Westwide toppled Fort Mill 9-5 in the first round of the Class 5A Upper State Tournament on Saturday at Fort Mill.
The final three innings of the game were completed Saturday.
Westside led 4-2 after three innings and was in front 7-5 in the top of the fifth when the game was stopped because of rain Thursday night.
When play resumed Saturday, Westwide added runs in the fifth and seventh to complete the win.
Westside hosts Northwestern on Monday in a winner’s bracket contest, while Fort Mill plays at home against Boiling Springs in an elimination game.
Lewisville 10, Lamar 2
Lewisville defeated Lamar 10-2 Friday in the first round of the Class A Upper State Tournament at Lamar.
Drew Colvin picked up the win. He worked six innings, and Andrew Culp pitched the seventh.
Trey Keels led Lewisville with three hits and a pair of runs batted in.
Lewisville (21-5) hosts McBee at 5 p.m. Monday in the second round of play.
SOFTBALL
Lewisville 2, Dixie 0
Lewisville defeated Dixie 2-0 Saturday in the first round of the Class A Upper State Tournament at Dixie.
Chloe Thomas tossed a complete game to pick up the win.
She led the effort at the plate with a home run. Amber Bass scored the other run for Lewisville, which will play at home Monday in the second round against the winner of the game between Lamar and Wagener-Salley.
Boiling Springs 1, Clover 0
Boiling Springs edged Clover 1-0 Friday in the first round of the Class 5A Upper State Tournament at Boiling Springs.
Clover will play on the road Monday in an elimination game against the loser of the Byrnes-J. L. Mann game in the second round of play.
Union County 11, Lancaster 3
Union County defeated Lancaster 11-3 Friday in the first round of the Class 4A Upper State Tournament at Lancaster.
Lancaster will play on the road Monday in an elimination game against the loser of the game between Wren and North Augusta in the second round.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Governor’s School 4, Lewisville 1
The Governor’s School eliminated Lewisville 4-1 in the second round of the Class A playoffs Friday night in Hartsville.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Indian Land 7, Walhalla 0
Eighth-ranked Indian Land took a 5-0 lead at halftime and routed Walhalla 7-0 in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday in Indian Land.
Kelsey Long, Reagan Hunter, and Summer Bishop had two goals each for Indian Land. Shelby Ryberg added one goal to the winning attack.
Emma Thompson was in the net for Indian Land and recorded the shutout.
Indian Land (17-5-1) will host Pendleton at 6:30 p.m. Monday for the Class 3A Upper State Championship.
Comments