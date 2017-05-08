Reed’s home run lifts Lewisville to playoff win over McBee

The Lewisville Lions got a clutch home run from Alex Reed and a complete game on the mound from Trey Keels to defeat the McBee Panthers 4-3 Monday night at Lewisville.
The Lions (22-5) will host the winner of McBee and Lamar on Wednesday night for the Class 1A Upper State championship. Either team would have to beat Lewisville twice on the Lions’ home field to go to the state championship series. All three teams are from Region 2 and Lewisville is 6-0 against the other two this year.
"There's no question marks," Reed said. "We've seen each team so we know what we're going into."
Turning point
With two outs in the fifth inning and two strikes, the left-handed hitting Reed golfed one out to put the home team back on top and provide the eventual winning margin and send the Lions into Wednesday night's game.
"Honestly, I don't know how I hit it," Reed said. "I was on my front foot all the way. I was thinking two-strike approach, but he hung a curveball."
Critical
McBee committed four errors, three in the first inning, and the Lions committed two. The Panthers' early errors let Lewisville take the lead and the Lions' errors gave it back.
With two outs and runners on the corners in the McBee second, centerfielder Drew Colvin dropped what would have been the third out and a run scored. An ensuing base hit tied the game at two.
The third McBee run scored in the fourth when second baseman Jack Jordan had to go to his right and then rush his throw to try and nab speedster Shane Hammonds at first. The throw sailed high, allowing the go-ahead run to score.
But Reed's home run made up for the miscues.
"That's what it's all about," Lewisville coach Billy Keels said. "Guys that have been playing together since they were six and seven years old, bailing each other out. That last run, you've got to give him an error, but that kid is probably one of the fastest in the state running down that line. He might've beat it anyway."
The only earned runs in the game came on Reed's home run.
Star contributors
Keels went seven innings and only allowed three runs, but none earned, while only allowing four hits. Only two of the hits made it out of the infield. He was 2-for-3 at the plate with two infield hits of his own. Andrew Colvin reached base all three at-bats and stole two bases. Gabe Hall went the distance for the Panthers and only gave up two earned runs.
