May 12, 2017 12:47 PM

Clover does well in Region 4-5A softball awards

Staff reports

Clover swept Region 4-5A’s softball awards after winning the league and narrowly missing out on the 5A state finals.

Pitcher Kayla Ogle was named player of the year and Shea Hall coach of the year. Ogle was joined on the All-State team by fellow all-region players Tiffany Domingue (Clover), Bella Roy (Fort Mill) and Cassie McInerney (Fort Mill).

All-Region 4-5A

Clover: Kayla Ogle, Tiffany Domingue, Micah Sherwood, Katie Robinson, Kailey Carpenter, Taylor Stewart.

Fort Mill: Bella Roy; Lauren Collie; Peyton Lemire; Cassie McInerney; Marisa McDermott.

Nation Ford: Sarah Reihle; Chanel Turner; Darby Trull; Jordyn Williams; Katie Stahl.

Northwestern: Cassie Wancheck; Brezhay Chambers.

Rock Hill: Paige Love; Reese Therrell.

