Gallery: Lewisville wins 1A baseball state championship series opener

Lake View's No. 20 De'Ante Bridgett is run down and tagged out at 3rd base by Lewisville's No. 8 Trey Keels as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville’s No. 10 Q Sanders crosses home plate after hitting a home run in the bottom of the 5th as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's No. 10 Q Sanders crosses home plate after hitting a home run in the bottom of the 5th as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's No. 11 Chase Yoder is tagged out at third base as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville pitcher Drew Colvin (7) throws a strike.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's No. 11 Chase Yoder is tagged out at third base as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's pitcher No. 7 Drew Colvin hits a double as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's No. 16 Andrew Culp leads off 1st base as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's No. 11 Chase Yoder crosses home plate to bring the score to a 4-1 lead as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's No. 12 Alex Reed hits a double to score 2 runs as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville’s Braxton Elms (14) makes the out as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lake View's No. 17 Justin Elliott makes the play and gets Lewisville's No. 14 Braxton Elms out at 1st as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's No. 10 Q Sanders hits a solo home run in the bottom of the 5th for a 3-1 lead as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lake View's No. 3 Brent Herlong throws a pitch as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's No. 4 Rhett Cox steps to the plate as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's No. 10 Q Sanders watches his ball clear the fence after hitting a home run in the bottom of the 5th for a 3-1 lead as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville pitcher No. 7 Drew Colvin throws a strike as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's No. 10 Q Sanders crosses home plate after hitting a home run in the bottom of the 5th as Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lewisville's No. 8 Trey Keels congratulates No. 16 Andrew Culp after he crosses home plate Lewisville tops Lake View 4-2 in game 1 of the 1A State Baseball Championship, Saturday 5-13-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald