Fort Mill and Rock Hill’s American Legion baseball squads earned home field advantage in this week’s first round of the state playoffs. Jeff Sochko Special to the Fort Mill Times
High School Sports

July 04, 2017 3:03 PM

HS sports notes: legion baseball playoffs commence Wednesday night for Rock Hill, Fort Mill and York

Staff reports

Rock Hill’s Post 34 American Legion baseball outfit finished the regular season 11-1 and won League 5 last week. Post 34 begins the postseason Wednesday, July 5 at home (South Pointe) against Union in the first game of the best-of-five first round series. Games two and three are Thursday (at Union) and Friday (at South Pointe).

Fort Mill and York’s legion squads also made the postseason from League 5. Fort Mill hosts Greenwood Wednesday in Game 1 of its first round series, while York travels to Inman. All playoff games start at 7 p.m.

Bearcats hosting wrestling camp in August

Rock Hill High’s wrestling program is hosting Tony Ramos and Joey Ward for a wrestling camp set for Aug. 11 thru 13 at the school. Ramos is a former NCAA wrestling champ at Iowa and puts on clinics throughout the summer with Ward.

The camp costs $75 for wrestlers that pre-register, and $50 for Rock Hill High students that pre-register. Same day camp registration costs $100. A 2017-18 USA Wrestling Card is required for camp participants. Visit www.teamramos/co/camps to register.

  Comments  

