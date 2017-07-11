Rock Hill takes Game 1 from Spartanburg in legion baseball playoff second round

Rock Hill Post 34 dropped Spartanburg 12-2 in the opening game of the two teams’ second round American Legion baseball state playoff series Tuesday night.
Playing at South Pointe, Post 34 built a four-run cushion in the second inning. Brock Rodgers, Brandon Banks and Cameron Smith delivered RBI base hits, before Rock Hill added three more in the fifth. Coby Boan’s double drove in a run and Rodgers delivered another RBI knock to make it 8-1.
Rock Hill tacked on a couple more runs and it was fitting that Rodgers delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to end the game a half-inning early on the 10-run run rule.
Game 2 will be Wednesday night in Spartanburg, with Game 3 back in Rock Hill on Thursday. The series winner advances to the final eight of the state tournament in Sumter.
