Local sports news: Rock Hill legion baseball advances; three new local high school coaches named

Rock Hill Post 34 advanced to the South Carolina American Legion baseball state tournament final eight on Thursday night, completing a sweep of Spartanburg at home. Spencer Bala got the decision on the mound in Rock Hill’s 6-4 victory, the team’s sixth straight of the playoffs. Andrew Shipman had two RBI, Cam Smith was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Daniel Lipe was 2-for-4 with a double, while also getting the save. The state tournament begins next Saturday in Sumter.
New coaches in local high school ranks
Three new coaches were hired by Fort Mill and Northwestern high schools this week.
Northwestern named Christi Beard its new softball coach. Beard began her coaching career in 1995 at Belton-Honea Path and most recently taught P.E. at Ebinport Elementary. She played high school softball for South Carolina powerhouse Crescent, winning five state titles in her career before playing collegiately at Spartanburg Methodist and Winthrop. Beard replaces Bryan Smith, who stepped down this spring.
And Fort Mill has new boys and girls’ soccer coaches. Phillip McCarter will coach the Yellow Jacket boys after working previously at Gold Hill Middle School in Fort Mill. And Englishman Kevin Summers was named the head girls’ coach after working as an assistant coach at Johnson and Wales in Charlotte.
