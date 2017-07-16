Fort Mill Post 43 to play Monday for wild card spot in state tournament

Despite falling in the second round of the American Legion state playoffs, Fort Mill Post 43 will get a second chance with a winner-take-all wild card game against Greenville Post 3 this week to try and get to the state tournament.
The play-in game is scheduled Monday evening with the state tournament starting Saturday in Sumter for the top eight teams in the state. The state tournament is double elimination.
“We still have one more shot to get to the state tournament,” said head coach Tom Skula. “Our guys need to be ready to play come Monday and give every ounce of energy they have.”
Fort Mill fell in the best of five series 3-1 after taking game one 17-3 over Gaffney Post 109. In games two through four, Post 43 lost 7-5, 11-3 and 15-7.
In the opening game of the series, Noah Griffin pitched seven innings of relief for Fort Mill to get the win as Joey Tepper went 5-6 at the plate with a home run and two RBI. However, Fort Mill’s offensive output after game one started to trickle, and their pitching also started to struggle as well.
“We came out really strong in game one with our bats,” Skula said. “After (starting pitcher) Will (Madairy) got hurt, Noah really put our team on his back and gave us a strong outing the rest of the game. We had the momentum going into game two, but unfortunately we had some costly errors in the first inning that really put us in a hole early.”
In game four, Fort Mill gave up 21 hits to Gaffney as the team struggled to stop Post 109 defensively.
Turning point
With the game tied 6-6 in the sixth inning, Gaffney scored four runs on four hits and three walks to break the game open and take a 10-6 lead. Gaffney would add another four runs in the eighth inning off six hits, including two home runs in the inning.
Critical
While Fort Mill had been led by their bats for the majority of the season, their bats weren’t enough to keep the team afloat in the series against Gaffney as their pitching struggled to help them out later in the series. In the final two games of the series, Fort Mill had to go to three position players to pitch as their bullpen thinned.
Star contributions
In game four for Fort Mill, Logan Miller went 3-5 with an RBI and Nick Hoffman went 2-4 with an RBI in the game to lead the offense for Post 43.
On deck
Fort Mill will play Greenville Post 3 Monday (after deadline) in a one-game wild card game to see who the eighth seed in the state tournament will be.
Box score
Gaffney 15, Fort Mill 7
Gaffney 2;0;0; 4;0;4; 0;4;1;-;15;21;4
Fort Mill 2;2;0; 1;1;1; 0;0;0;-;7;10;2
Leading hitters
Fort Mill – Logan Miller 3-5 RBI; Nick Hoffman 2-4 RBI.
Records
Fort Mill 13-6, Gaffney 19-2.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
