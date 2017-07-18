Great Falls, SC product lands NBA deal with Denver Nuggets

Former Great Falls High and USC Upstate men’s basketball standout Torrey Craig has been rewarded for his outstanding performance in the NBA Summer League with a contract from the Denver Nuggets.

Craig averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game after appearing in six games in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He played in 22.2 minutes per contest and posted a 46.9 percent shooting mark from the field. Craig turned in a 27-point, 11-rebound performance, including the game-winning basket, against the Houston Rockets.

“Torrey’s ascent to the NBA is a result of talent, coupled with a work ethic and a realization of his desire to work on his weaknesses,” said Upstate head coach Eddie Payne. “We are very excited for and proud of him.”

Having completed one of the greatest careers in USC Upstate history, Craig finished his career at Upstate ranked second all-time in points scored (2,128), first in rebounds (944), fifth in blocked shots (101), 11th in steals (138), fourth in field goals made (747), first in three-point field goals (297) and third in free throws (338). He currently ranks fourth all-time in the ASUN career record book in points scored, fifth in rebounding and sixth in three-pointers made.

“It’s a dream come true,” Craig said. “It’s been my goal to get here since I started playing basketball and looking back at my journey seeing how far I’ve come is an amazing feeling…from trying and failing to get to the NBA after college to playing overseas for three years wondering if I would ever be able to play in the states again. It’s really a humbling experience.”

Craig, a three-time ASUN First Team All-Conference selection, was named the ASUN Player of the Year in 2011-12 and Freshman of the Year in 2010-11.

“Summer League was a great experience for me,” Craig said. “I always said all I needed was an opportunity to showcase what I can do and Denver was able to bless me with the opportunity. I knew I would take full advantage and now here I am a few days later signed to the Denver Nuggets.”