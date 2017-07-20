Book signing at Rock Hill YMCA brings Ivory Latta back to where it all began

Even after scrawling out hundreds of signatures Thursday at the Upper Palmetto YMCA in Rock Hill, Ivory Latta still oozed infectious energy.
Taking advantage of the WNBA’s all-star game break, Latta signed copies of her new children’s book “Despite the Height” for friends and supporters from her home county.
The book was released in March and encourages kids to ignore their height as an obstacle. Anyone that knows Latta, a 5-foot-6 ball of fury (and backup point guard for the Washington Mystics) on the basketball court, can understand where message comes from.
The former York Cougar basketball sensation has consistently made her diminutive stature a non-issue throughout her basketball life, scoring nearly 3,400 points in her 11-year WNBA career. She’s 10th all-time in league history in 3-point shooting percentage (37.4), and is still the South Carolina High School League’s all-time leading girls’ basketball scorer by over a thousand points.
And now Latta is a published author. The Herald’s Bret McCormick caught up with her Thursday evening after the first of three book signings in the area.
What made you want to create a children’s book?
Just going overseas and having so much time to think about some things that I wanted to do with kids, after basketball. The children’s book idea came from me going to schools talking to kids but also having my own basketball camps and just seeing what a lot of kids struggle with, the height thing. A lot of people told me I’d struggle in the ACC, that I wouldn’t be successful at North Carolina, that I’m too small. This is my thing to help these kids have confidence, that they’ve got to believe in themselves no matter what anyone says.
How well do you relate to kids? Was that easy to do for the book?
Great. I’m small like them (laughs). I’m on their level, height-wise and everything. With kids it’s the energy you put out is the energy you’re gonna get in. I love kids, for sure.
Have you had any feedback yet from kids or their parents that read the book?
Great feedback. I’ve been getting videos about how this book is helping their child. If you read the book, in the back I have a page that says “Never Give Up” and I ask the kids, ‘write your goals down.’ ‘What do you want to be in life?’ So I had this reading and kids are bringing me up their book and it’s full of things they want to do. They share it with me and I think it’s the greatest thing.
What was the process of making the book like? How involved were you?
It took me four years to make this book, four years. My guy that helped me write it, Charles Smith, he’s one of the biggest children’s writers. I met him at the White House at a dinner and we were going back and forth for almost a year and a half before we finally got together. The hardest thing was finding an illustrator. I found my guy that did it, his name is D.J. Coffman, on Facebook.
What’s secretly difficult about writing a book for kids?
Wording (laughs). It’s really hard to be honest. It’s words that they can relate to, not try to put long words that they can’t understand. With kids, you’ve got to attract them to certain things.
You’re still a pro hooper, though! Now you come off the bench for the Washington Mystics; how does that role fit with your personality?
It’s me. I’m the Energizer Bunny for the team. That’s what I gave myself and I told the team that’s what I’m gonna do. Whatever I need to do for the team I’ll definitely do it, for sure.
When you began playing professionally did you have an age in mind where you thought you’d be considering retirement?
I asked God. I prayed for 10 years in the WNBA. He’s given me 10, or more (laughs). I was really discouraged my first couple of years because I was getting traded, wasn’t playing. But I still stuck with it, got with a team in Tulsa and me playing well in Tulsa landed me in D.C. Things happen for a reason. I kept my head up, stayed strong and just thought about all the positive things that can come out of it.
How much hometown love did you get today?
This YMCA is where it all started for me. After school my dad used to come up here and lift weights, I’d go straight to the gym. I played with all my guy friends from Northwestern, Rock Hill High, we always used to play up here Wednesdays, and some of the Winthrop guys. This is like home for me. This is where I was really getting beat up on bad, man. These guys didn’t care if I was a girl or whatever, they still were taking me to the hole. But this is where it started from, so for me to come back and give back to the community and see the smiles on these kids’ faces, take pictures, talk to them, it’s a great feeling.
Get a book signed by Ivory Latta
Ivory Latta’s book “Despite the Height” is available anywhere books are sold. She is holding two more book signings in the area this week:
▪ Friday at the Clover Community Center, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
▪ Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Carolina Place Mall in Pineville, N.C., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
